From education to employment
Jun 23

Nominee Training/Tips to Help Inspections to Run Smoothly

June 23 @ 10:00 am - 11:00 am

£69.00

Overview
This webinar focuses on how to prepare to represent your organisation well and get the most out of the role of inspection nominee.

Objectives

At the end of this webinar participants will know:

  • What inspectors are likely to ask for;
  • Which documents you need to have readily available;
  • Why you need to know their provision really well;
  • What you need to do to present the best picture of your own organisation;
  • What you need to do to manage expectations.

Who should attend this webinar
ILTs and Employer Providers.

 

Speaker

Chris Jones, Former HMI and Specialist Adviser for Further Education and Skills

Details

Date:
June 23
Time:
10:00 am - 11:00 am
Cost:
£69.00
Event Category:
Venue

Online

Organiser

AELP
Email:
webinar@aelp.org.uk
