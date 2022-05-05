Nominee Training/Tips to Help Inspections to Run Smoothly

Overview

This webinar focuses on how to prepare to represent your organisation well and get the most out of the role of inspection nominee.

Objectives

At the end of this webinar participants will know:

What inspectors are likely to ask for;

Which documents you need to have readily available;

Why you need to know their provision really well;

What you need to do to present the best picture of your own organisation;

What you need to do to manage expectations.

Who should attend this webinar

ILTs and Employer Providers.

Speaker

Chris Jones, Former HMI and Specialist Adviser for Further Education and Skills