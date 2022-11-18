Non-Devolved Adult Education Budget (AEB)

Overview

The last national tender round was in 2021 – all contract extensions have now been activated, so it is now time for re-procurement.

This tender round is likely to be the last for the current non-devolved areas, with further devolution due to come into force in 2025.

Find out more on the procurement process and what will make a winning bid.

Objectives

This webinar will help delegates to:

Have a clear understanding of the process;

Have a clear understanding the steps required for a successful submission;

Be clear on the questions and how to answer these.

Who should attend this webinar

Independent training providers who currently/want to deliver AEB activity in non-devolved regions.

Click here to see more details or register.

Speaker

Steve O’Hare, Director, SCLO Consulting Limited