Non-Devolved Adult Education Budget (AEB)
January 10, 2023 @ 10:00 am - 11:00 am
Overview
The last national tender round was in 2021 – all contract extensions have now been activated, so it is now time for re-procurement.
This tender round is likely to be the last for the current non-devolved areas, with further devolution due to come into force in 2025.
Find out more on the procurement process and what will make a winning bid.
Objectives
This webinar will help delegates to:
- Have a clear understanding of the process;
- Have a clear understanding the steps required for a successful submission;
- Be clear on the questions and how to answer these.
Who should attend this webinar
Independent training providers who currently/want to deliver AEB activity in non-devolved regions.
Click here to see more details or register.
Speaker
Steve O’Hare, Director, SCLO Consulting Limited
