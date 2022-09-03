Notre Dame Vs Ohio State 2022 Live Stream

Notre Dame at No. 2 Ohio State: Live stream, date, time, odds, how to watch

The Marcus Freeman era at Notre Dame begins in earnest on Saturday and he couldn’t have asked for a bigger challenge in his first test as the program’s head coach. And to add a wrinkle to the matchup, it’s also a homecoming of sorts.

The Fighting Irish, ranked No. 5 in the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll will head to Columbus on Saturday to take on the No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes in a prime-time matchup. Freeman, who was named the Notre Dame head coach in December, played linebacker for the Buckeyes from 2004-08, racking up 264 tackles, including 21.5 for a loss, with six sacks, two interceptions and two forced fumbles.

The Buckeyes, meanwhile, are looking to kick off their campaign as they enter with national championship expectations. And their chances will hinge on the play of star quarterback C.J. Stroud, one of the favorites to win the Heisman Trophy after he finished fourth in voting in 2021.