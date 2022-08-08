Shopping Cart

From education to employment
Sep 13

Off the Job Training (OTJT) 2022/23 Funding Rules

September 13 @ 2:00 pm - 3:00 pm

Overview

The 2022/23 Apprenticeship Funding Rules have fundamentally changed the way the Off-The-Job-Training is calculated and there were a number of other clarifications. This webinar will outline the changes to the rules and highlight the areas where providers have some flexibility in how they manage the delivery of the OTJT hours including how induction, English and maths teaching and out of hours work is managed. We will also look at how OTJT hours are recorded.

 

Who should attend this webinar

All providers and employers involved in the delivery of apprenticeship programmes

 

Speaker: Stewart Segal, AELP Board Member, Former CEO of AELP, AEGIS

Guest Speaker: Susanna Lawson DipIoD, Co-Founder of OneFile

September 13
2:00 pm - 3:00 pm
Free
https://www.aelp.org.uk/events/events/september-2022/aelp-webinar-off-the-job-training-otjt-202223-funding-rules-sponsored-by-onefile/

Online

AELP
events@aelp.org.uk
