The NASCAR Cup Series shifts from regular season points and races to the playoffs that starts off in Darlington, South Carolina at the Darlington Raceway today. Qualifying for the Cook Out Southern 500 takes the track today ahead of the race on Sunday with every driver looking to gain even the slightest edge on their opponents, which could be the difference in winning the NASCAR Cup Series this year or just missing out. It all starts today with the Cook Out Southern 500 qualifying, then the race itself with Chase Elliott starting at the head of the pack.

How to Watch Cook Out Southern 500, Qualifying today:

Game Date: Sept. 3, 2022

Game Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

TV: USA Network

Last season Darlington Raceway also played host to the first race in the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs with Denny Hamlin winning the opening race of the 2021 Playoffs:

Entering the playoffs, Elliott is the points leader on the back of his terrific regular season. His four wins and overall performance sets him up with 2,040 points, 15 more than Joey Logano who starts off with 2,035 points.

The top 16 drivers points are reset when the playoffs start at 2,000 points each, awarding five points to each driver for every regular season win and sliding scale points based on the final standings and one point for each stage win.

Hamlin enters the playoffs in sixth place, but with his win here last year he has to be confident in making a play for a championship this season starting with this weekend qualifying and race at Darlington Raceway.

Here you can watch the Nascar Cup Series race 2022 Cook Out Southern 500 HD live streaming on your smart devices around the earth. The Cook Out Southern 500 is the 71st running event and 27th race of the year Playoffs | Round Of 16, it will be taking place on the 1.366-mile (2.198 km) egg-shaped oval tracks at Darlington Raceway in Darlington, South Carolina, on the 4th September 2022. It is nicknamed “The Lady in Black” and “The Track Too Tough to Tame” by numerous Nascar enthusiasts and drivers and promote as “A Nascar Tradition.” The Nascar Darlington 2022 race consists of more than 367 laps with a distance of 501.322 miles (806.666 km).