How to Watch Cook Out Southern 500: Stream NASCAR Live, TV Channel

The Cook Out Southern 500 is the first race in the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs.

🔴GO LIVE📺📱👉Cook Out Southern 500

▶️LIVE NOW📺📱👉NASCAR’s Cook Out Southern 500

The first race in a playoff series is always huge as it gives all the drivers looking up at the leaders the opportunity to close the gap and put pressure on the top drivers. It also gives the top drivers the opportunity to expand on their lead. Heading into the Cook Out Southern 500 in the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs at Darlington Speedway in South Carolina those are the stakes. Joey Logano struck first by winning the poll for this race and has a great opportunity now to close the gap between him and Chase Elliott to start the playoffs today. If one of the 16 playoff drivers win this race, he locks his way into the next round of the playoffs.

We go over how you can watch the Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington Speedway via live online stream.

NASCAR’S Cook Out Southern 500 will be held this weekend from Darlington Raceway in Darlington, South Carolina. The race will take place on Sunday, September 4 at 6:00 p.m. ET. Denny Hamlin is the most recent winner of this race as he claimed the checkered flag in 2021 for the third time in this event of his career.

2022 Cook Out Southern 500 live stream

Date: Sunday, September 4

Time: 6 p.m.

Channel: USA

Live stream link: USANetwork.com

How to Watch Cook Out Southern 500, Qualifying: Stream NASCAR Live, TV Channel

Qualifying for the NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out Southern 500 takes the track to start the playoffs today

The NASCAR Cup Series shifts from regular season points and races to the playoffs that starts off in Darlington, South Carolina at the Darlington Raceway today. Qualifying for the Cook Out Southern 500 takes the track today ahead of the race on Sunday with every driver looking to gain even the slightest edge on their opponents, which could be the difference in winning the NASCAR Cup Series this year or just missing out. It all starts today with the Cook Out Southern 500 qualifying, then the race itself with Chase Elliott starting at the head of the pack.