From education to employment
City & Guilds Adult Skills

Dec 15

Ofsted in Conversation with AELP

December 15 @ 10:00 am - 10:45 am

Free

Overview

Richard Pemble HMI and Andrea Shepherd HMI will be in the hot seat giving AELP members an exclusive update on Ofsted inspections of ITE programmes.

Objectives

This session will focus on how Ofsted inspect providers who offer ITE.

The objectives are to:

  • Raise awareness of the ITE inspection framework and how this applies to training providers;
  • Outline what is in and out of scope for ITE inspections;
  • Provide updates on future changes to the inspection of ITE for further education and skills.

As always in these webinars, there will be time at the end for a Q&A session.

Who should attend this webinar

All training partners who offer ITE, including ITPs, colleges and universities.

 

This webinar is exclusive and complimentary to AELP members.

 

Click here to register.

 

Speaker

Richard Pemble, His Majesty’s Inspector, Ofsted

Guest Speaker

Andrea Shepherd, His Majesty’s Inspector, Ofsted

Details

Date:
December 15
Time:
10:00 am - 10:45 am
Cost:
Free
Event Category:
Website:
https://my.aelp.org.uk/default.html

Venue

Online

Organiser

AELP
Email:
events@aelp.org.uk
View Organiser Website

