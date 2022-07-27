Ofsted Inspection Nominee Training

During an Ofsted inspection the nominee is at the centre of the inspection and of their organisation.

Led by the Solvendis Quality Improvement and Inspection Team the event will prepare potential nominees in the FE and Skills sector to carry out their role effectively before, during and after an Ofsted inspection.

During the training session delegates will:

consider the skills and attributes required by someone undertaking the nominee role;

gain a full understanding of the nominee’s responsibilities;

discuss the requirements of the Education Inspection Framework and its application;

be clear over how to prepare themselves and their organisations for full and for short inspections;

understand what information and documentation is required for inspection and why;

understand what inspectors do during an inspection; and,

consider how to challenge inspectors’ judgements when appropriate.

During this intensive training session, delegates will have the opportunity to raise and discuss issues and seek clarification around any uncertainties;

As a result of the workshop, delegates will be better able to prepare themselves, their leaders, managers, staff, learners and employees for inspection, and show their provision in the best light.