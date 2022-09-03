Ohio State vs Notre Dame Live TV ON FREE

Who’s Playing

Utah State @ No. 1 Alabama

Last Season Records: Alabama 13-2; Utah State 11-3

What to Know

The Alabama Crimson Tide will face off against the Utah State Aggies at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Bryant-Denny Stadium. After a 13-2 record last year and an appearance in the CFP Championship, the Crimson Tide are coming in with an eye to spark another quality season. Utah State was 11-3 last season and is coming off of a 31-20 victory against the Connecticut Huskies on Saturday.

A pair of last-season offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Bama was second best in the nation in passing touchdowns, finishing the 2021 season with 48. The Aggies were not quite as good, but they were no chumps, either: they ranked fifth in the nation in passing touchdowns, closing the year with 41 overall.

Bama has the odds in their favor, so they’ll need to guard against complacency. It would take nothing short of a miracle for Utah State to pull off a win, but maybe they can at least keep Bama from covering the spread.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Bryant-Denny Stadium — Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Bryant-Denny Stadium — Tuscaloosa, Alabama TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Crimson Tide are a big 38.5-point favorite against the Aggies, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -110

