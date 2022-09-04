- This event has passed.
(ONLINE*) ANDY RUIZ VS LUIS ORTIZ FIGHT LIVE 4 SEP 2022
September 4 @ 8:00 am - 5:00 pm
What time is bOXING: Andy Ruiz Jr vs Luis Ortiz on AIR and what TV channel is it on? Date: Sunday, Sept. 4, Time: 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT, Where: Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles
Andy Ruiz Jr will be making his return to the boxing ring this weekend to face Luis ‘King Kong’ Ortiz, but how can fight fans watch all of the action on the night?
Ruiz Jr, the man who famously once beat Anthony Joshua, will be heading to the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles looking for a big win in this WBC Heavyweight Eliminator.
When is Andy Ruiz Jr. vs. Luis Ortiz fight, date, start time
Date: Sunday, Sept. 4
Main card: 9 p.m. ET / 2 a.m. GMT
Main event ringwalks (approx): 12 a.m. ET / 5 a.m. GMT
The main card is set to get underway at 9 p.m. ET / 2 a.m. GMT with the main event ringwalks scheduled for 12 a.m. ET / 5 a.m. GMT. With live fight nights, these timings could change.
There are a couple of different ways to watch the event live, and it all depends on where you are based in the world!
Andy Ruiz Jr. vs. Luis Ortiz; WBC Heavyweight Eliminator
Isaac Cruz vs. Eduardo Ramirez; WBC Lightweight Eliminator
Abner Mares vs. Miguel Flores; Lightweights
Jose Valenzuela vs. Jezreel Corrales; Lightweights
