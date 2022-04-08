Online workshop: Digital Safeguarding

We’re excited to be teaming up with our friends at Psych-Logical to host a half-day interactive online workshop in digital safeguarding.

This session will upskill practitioners on identifying and responding to risk whilst delivering sessions online. Going beyond the technological practicalities delegates will look at how to promote safe practices and respond to concerns in a digital environment.

Taking place on Wednesday 22 June 2022 (9.30am-1pm) the interactive session will cover:

How to create and maintain a ‘Safe Space’ online

Recognising potential safeguarding concerns

Responding to safeguarding and behavioural concerns

Sign posting and support services for staff and those engaging with digital delivery

A variety of interactive activities will be used and delegates will have the opportunity to tailor the content to their own environments in group work activities.

Please note, this session is not recorded therefore, you will need to attend live.

You can book onto this workshop for £135+vat.

If you have several staff that would benefit, do get in touch and we’ll let you know the most cost-effective way of accessing the support.

Feedback comments from previous delegates who have attended this workshop:

“Digital Safeguarding just got a whole lot easier to navigate thanks to a brilliant online training session with Lou Willis-Keeler of psych-logical. With just the right approach and pitch-perfect pace, Lou achieved the impossible by keeping all of us interested and actively involved with plenty of engagement opportunities. Lou has fantastic knowledge and warm and friendly style. We all came away feeling like it was time very well spent

Highly recommended”

Facilitators and speakers

Led by Louise Willis-Keeler, this session will be facilitated by safeguarding and behavioural specialists at Psych-Logical. Psych-Logical works with government, education providers and others to prevent mental health in children and young people, and is working closely with education providers as they deliver support and training to young people remotely.

Why SDN?

SDN works with partners, such as Mesma and Psych-Logical to bring together top-quality specialists to support the FE and skills sector. We’ve worked with 1,000 training providers and over 5,000 practitioners over the last few years – allowing us to share practical insights and support you to take action.

Price and payment

To keep costs down, payment for the webinar series must be made online via credit card (book below). If you are a Local Authority, and unable to book via card, please email us on: [email protected]

Terms and conditions

The Terms and Conditions (including our refund policy) for SDN events and webinars can be found here. When you make a booking, you agree to these Terms and Conditions (including those who request a booking via email and invoice)

Any questions, please email the SDN events team: [email protected]