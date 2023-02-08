OTJ training – compliance & quality fundamentals
March 1 @ 2:00 pm – 4:00 pm
Off-the-job training is a fundamental pillar of quality and compliance for apprenticeships. It’s also commonly misunderstood, which can undermine the design of learning plans and the evidence needed to support funding claims.
In this deep-dive session, we’ll walk you through the role and impact of off-the-job training at each stage of your delivery process, the methods you can use to plan and evidence off-the-job training and how to avoid common errors and pitfalls.
The session will be practical and action-focused, drawing on the latest best practice from our work with over 1,000 apprenticeship providers.
You’ll come away with:
- A clear understanding of the core rules relating to off-the-job training at every stage of your delivery process
- A greater awareness of the common errors and pitfalls to avoid
- Practical methods you can use to plan, evidence and report off-the-job training
- Actions you can take across compliance, curriculum and quality teams to improve your approach to off-the-job training
To complement this session, we’re also hosting a Masterclass in Curriculum Design, to give you a deep-dive into what this means for your programme design.
The webinar will be facilitated by SDN Strategic Associate, David Lockhart-Hawkins. David lives and breathes apprenticeship compliance and has worked with providers across the country to establish effective compliance systems. David has been at the forefront of the apprenticeship reform compliance strategies, helping providers prepare to deliver standards.
This session are designed for apprenticeship leaders and managers, and operational and administrative staff.
“David’s knowledge and expertise is unparalleled.”
– Event attendee
Responses