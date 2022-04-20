Passion to Inspire – Special Upskill Day – The Secrets of Japanese Food and Ingredients – 14th June – ICE

A very special day planned – and a fantastic Culinary Journey with the support of The Japanese Embassy

We can invite 10 colleges to be live with us – but there are so many Great lecturers that are so Passionate and inspirational – it does upset me I cannot invite you all

So we have access for 1,000 plus students to join us on line and 2 weeks before the event – we will share all the recipes – and on the day we can accept questions

The lecturers / students can cook live and have a fantastic experience

We have some extremely talented Chefs involved to start with Chef Akemi – what is Umami – fermentation – Kombu – Power of Koji

Cooking Salt – sweet – bitter – Sushi – what is Wagyu – Adam Smith Desserts and our very special Guest – Benoit Blin – and Japanese Wine matches from Hallgarten Wines

Be Passionate – Be Inspired – Be Involved

All the best

Murray