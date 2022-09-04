- This event has passed.
[PAY PER VIEW]** Luis Ortiz vs. Andy Ruiz Jr Fight Live Free 2022
September 4 @ 8:00 am - 5:00 pm
[email protected]!FREE[PPV-BOXING] Luis Ortiz vs Andy Ruiz Jr Live Today on Sunday,Sept. 4 2022
Watch Luis Ortiz vs Andy Ruiz Jr Live
Watch Luis Ortiz vs Andy Ruiz Jr Live
Andy Ruiz Jr vs Luis Ortiz: Predictions, odds, and how to watch in the US this boxing Heavyweight fight
The
heavyweight boxing division will be rocked by a tremendous clash
between Mexican-American Andy Ruiz Jr. and Cuban Luis Ortiz. Find here
the preview, predictions, betting odds and how to watch the fight in the
United States.The fighter who shocked the boxing world in 2019 is back
in the ring to face a dangerous opponent with the intention of proving
that he still belongs to the elite of the sport: Andy Ruiz Jr vs Luis
Ortiz. Read on to find the preview, storylines, predictions and odds and
how to watch this heavyweight fight in the United States. The
preliminary fights can be tuned in for free in Fubo TV (7-day free
trial).
WHEN IS ANDY RUIZ JR. VS. LUIS ORTIZ FIGHT, DATE, START TIME
Date: Sunday, Sept. 4
Main card: 9 p.m. ET / 2 a.m. GMT
Main event ringwalks (approx): 12 a.m. ET / 5 a.m. GMT
Andy
Ruiz Jr returns to boxing after more than a year’s absence. At 32 years
old, the Mexican-American is at the right age to be looking for a big
fight in the Queen Division just like when he surprised everyone by
knocking out the then undefeated World titlist Anthony Joshua. His
current record is 34-2-0, with 22 KO’s.
In the other
corner will be Cuban Luis Ortiz. The nicknamed King Kong, unlike Ruiz
Jr., is in the latter part of his career at the age of 43. Still, the
experienced fighter knows he could have access to a big last dance if he
comes out of this fight with his hand up. His record is 33-2-0, and his
28 knockouts are a clear sign that his hands are still intact.
Andy
Ruiz Jr. vs. Luis Ortiz: LIVE updates and results, full coverage.Andy
Ruiz Jr. will face fellow heavyweight contender Luis Ortiz on
pay-per-view Sunday at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.
Ruiz
(34-2, 22 KOs), a former beltholder, and Ortiz (33-2, 28 KOs) are both
trying to stay in the championship hunt in what is being billed as a
title eliminator.
Also on the card, Isaac Cruz Taking
vs. Eduardo Ramírez, lightweights; Abner Mares vs. Miguel Flores,
lightweights; Jose Valenzuela vs. Jezreel Corrales, lightweights; Joey
Spencer vs. Kevin Salgado, junior middleweights; Ra’eese Aleem vs. Mike
Plania, junior featherweights.
The card begins at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT. The main event will take place later in the show.
Boxing
Junkie will post results of all the featured bouts on the card
immediately after they end. Simply return to this post when the time
comes.
Full coverage – a fight story, photo gallery and
analysis – will follow on separate posts the night of the fight and the
How
to watch Ruiz vs Ortiz: PPV price, start time, channel, full card info
Andy Ruiz Jr faces Luis Ortiz on Sunday, Sept. 4, here’s how you can
watch!
Ruiz Jr hasn’t fought
since a points victory over Chris Arreola in May 2021, and has since
left Canelo Alvarez’s trainer Eddy Reynoso. Andy Ruiz famous stopped
Anthony Joshua to win the world heavyweight titles
Andy Ruiz vs Luis Ortiz: What time is the fight, how to watch online and on TV?
It’s
been a while since Ruiz was in the ring. That’s why we’ve got you
covered with all you need to know and how you can watch his fight this
weekend.On Sunday night, the Mexican/American will step into the ring
after spending more than a year outside of it, but does he have what it
takes to beat the man they call ‘King Kong?’
Andy Ruiz Jr vs Luis Ortiz could get ugly
The
interesting thing about this bout, is that both Ruiz and Ortiz could
well be a victory or two away from another shot at the world title,
which means this actually quite an important heavyweight fight. To add
even more intrigue, it would appear that Ruiz is in better shape than
ever, as he continues to train intensely. This of course will make his
fans happy, as many will recall that though he did knock out Anthony
Joshua back in 2019, he was clearly out of shape when Joshua returned
the favor in a rematch just six months later.Now 32, it’s been 16 months
since his last fight when he won on points in a bout against Chris
Arreola. That’s to say that he will need to watch himself against Ortiz.
Indeed, the 43-year-old Cuban may not have the legs and movement that
he once did, but make no mistake he still very much has the power and
prowess. It would be a mistake for Ruiz and even other heavyweights out
there, to think that Ortiz doesn’t have gas left in the tank, as his
last two fights – they ended in victory – show.
Where and when is Andy Ruiz Jr vs Luis Ortiz
Set
for Sunday, September 4th, the heavyweight fight between Andy Ruiz Jr
and Luis Ortiz, will take place at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles,
California. While coverage of the event will begin at 9:00 p.m. ET, with
several other fights on the undercard, you can expect to see the main
event at approximately 12:00 a.m. ET.
What other fights are on the Ruiz vs Ortiz undercard?
There
are a number of other fights on the undercard of the main event on
Saturday night. They include lightweight bouts between Isaac Cruz and
Eduardo Ramírez, as well as Abner Mares vs. Miguel Flores. Then we also
have Jose Valenzuela vs. Jezreel Corrales in a lightweight bout in
addition to Joey Spencer vs. Kevin Salgado in the junior middleweight
category. Last but not least there is Ra’eese Aleem vs. Mike Plania in
the junior featherweight category.
How to Watch Andy Ruiz Jr vs Luis Ortiz
As
mentioned above, coverage of the event will begin at 9:00 p.m. ET, but
the main bout between Ruiz and Ortiz will get going at approximately
12:00 a.m. ET. If you’d like to watch on TV then you can find the fight
on Fox Sports PPV at a cost of $74.99 or you can stream it on FuboTV
Andy Ruiz Jr faces Luis Ortiz on
Sunday, Sept. 4, here’s how you can watch!Former heavyweight titleholder
Andy Ruiz Jr and longtime contender Luis Ortiz will clash on Sunday,
Sept. 4, in a big main event from Los Angeles, live on PPV.
Ruiz
vs Ortiz will be joined by returns for lightweight contender Isaac Cruz
and lightweight prospect Jose Valenzuela, plus Abner Mares returning to
action, also as a lightweight, for his first fight in over four years.
Bad Left Hook will have live updates and results on Sunday, Sept. 4, starting at 7 pm ET.
How to Watch Ruiz vs Ortiz
Ruiz
vs Ortiz is a Premier Boxing Champions pay-per-view through FOX, so of
course you can buy it through cable or satellite in the United States.
If
you’re looking for streaming options, FITE TV and PPV.com will both
have the event. You can also buy the streaming PPV directly from FOX
Sports.
If you’re in the United Kingdom or some other international markets, FITE TV has the show as a streaming PPV.
How much does the PPV cost?
Ruiz
vs Ortiz is priced at $74.99 for those in the United States. The PPV
There’s a plethora of college football games. Networks from
CBS to Stadium have at least one game on this Saturday.Ruiz vs. Ortiz
will see former unified heavyweight champion Andy “The Destroyer” Ruiz
Jr. and top contender Luis “King Kong” Ortiz meet in a 12-round WBC
Heavyweight Title Eliminator headlining a FOX Sports PBC Pay-Per-View on
September 4 in a Labor Day Weekend clash from Crypto.com Arena in Los
Angeles.The pay-per-view telecast will begin at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT and
feature a stacked lineup of rising and accomplished stars in high-stakes
matchups. In the co-main event, hard-hitting Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz will
step in to take on fellow Mexican and veteran contender Eduardo Ramírez
in a 12-round WBC Lightweight Title Eliminator in the co-main event.
The
action will also see the return of popular three-division champion
Abner Mares in his first action in three years as he battles former
title challenger Miguel Flores in a 10-round super featherweight
attraction, plus exciting rising star José Valenzuela duels former world
champion, Jezreel Corrales, in the 10-round lightweight pay-per-view
opener.Prior to the pay-per-view, rising unbeaten super welterweight
Joey Spencer will battle Mexican contender Kevin Salgado in a 10-round
showdown highlighting PBC action live on FOX and FOX Deportes beginning
at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on September 4 during Labor Day Weekend from
Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.
Leading
into the FOX broadcast, undefeated top super bantamweight contender
Ra’eese Aleem takes on Mike Plania in a 10-round attraction live on FS1
and FOX Deportes beginning at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT.Charles Martin vs
Devin Vargas added to Ruiz vs Ortiz PPV.
Former
heavyweight world champion Charles Martin will highlight non-televised
undercard action when he takes on former U.S. Olympian Devin Vargas in
an eight-round attraction on September 4 in PBC action during Labor Day
Weekend from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.
The event
is topped by a FOX Sports PBC Pay-Per-View beginning at 9 p.m. ET/6
p.m. PT featuring former unified heavyweight world champion Andy “The
Destroyer” Ruiz Jr. battling top contender Luis “King Kong “ Ortiz in a
WBC Heavyweight Title Eliminator in the main event.
Tickets for the live event, which is promoted by TGB Promotions, are on sale now and can be purchased online at AXS.com.
The
non-televised lineup will also include unbeaten Mexican flyweight Juan
García (10-0-2, 7 KOs) in a four-round bout taking on Gilberto Mendoza
(19-13-3, 19 KOs), plus a battle of unbeaten lightweights as Los
Angeles’ Anthony Cuba (4-0-1, 3 KOs) faces Houston’s Óscar Pérez (5-0, 4
KOs) in a six-round attraction.
Rounding out the card
is San Francisco’s Anthony Garnica (9-0-1, 5 KOs) in a six-round super
bantamweight matchup against Anthony Casillas (8-2, 4 KOs), super
lightweight Jesús Carrillo (10-7-2, 4 KOs) in an eight-round attraction
and lightweight prospect Kel Spencer (1-0), the younger brother of
rising super welterweight Joey Spencer, stepping into the ring for a
four-round duel.
Martin (28-3-1, 25 KOs) became heavyweight champion in January 2016 when he won by TKO against then unbeaten Vyacheslav Glazkov.
After
losing his title to Anthony Joshua, Martin won five of six fights, with
all of those wins coming inside the distance. Originally from St.
Louis, now living in Las Vegas and currently training in Southern
California with Manny Robles, Martin most recently challenged Luis Ortiz
in a New Year’s Day showdown that saw him send Ortiz to the canvas
twice before eventually losing in round six.
A 2004
U.S. Olympian, Vargas (22-7, 9 KOs) has fought professionally since 2004
and was a two-time National Golden Gloves Heavyweight Champion as an
amateur.
Originally from Toledo, Ohio, Vargas last
fought in November 2020, dropping a contest to unbeaten Zhilei Zhang.
Throughout his career, Vargas has challenged champions and top prospects
and contenders including Andy Ruiz Jr., Dominic Breazeale and Junior
Fa.Jadwal Siaran Tinju Dunia & TV yang Menyiarkan Minggu ini, Ada
Andy Ruiz vs Ortiz, Tayang di TV One?
Responses