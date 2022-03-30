Cart

No products in the basket.

Subscribe

Cart

No products in the basket.

From education to employment
Canvas Headline banner Jan to Mar 2022

« All Events

Apr 4

PebblePad webinar: The student’s role in co-creation of their own learning outcomes and assessment.

April 4 @ 3:00 pm - 4:00 pm

Free

Co-creation and active learner involvement in the design and development of education are gaining momentum in educational practice and research. In this webinar, you will hear from international experts at The University of Edinburgh, The University of Waterloo in Canada and Cardiff University as they share their experiences pioneering co-created and student-centred courses.

This is a must-attend webinar for anyone in Higher Ed (including senior stakeholders) interested in improving student acquisition of graduate attributes through innovative practice.

+ Add to Google Calendar

Details

Date:
April 4
Time:
3:00 pm - 4:00 pm
Cost:
Free
Event Category:
Event Tags:
https://www.pebblepad.co.uk/webinars.aspx

Venue

Online

Related Events

Responses

Responses

Report

Contains abusive or derogatory content
Contains mature or sensitive content
Contains misleading or false information
Contains spam, fake content or potential malware
Harassment or bullying behavior

Block Member?

Please confirm you want to block this member.

You will no longer be able to:

  • See blocked member's posts
  • Mention this member in posts
  • Invite this member to groups
  • Message this member
  • Add this member as a connection

Please note: This action will also remove this member from your connections and send a report to the site admin. Please allow a few minutes for this process to complete.

Report

You have already reported this