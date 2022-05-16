Shopping Cart

From education to employment
Jul 8

Planning an Ambitious Curriculum Webinar

July 8 @ 10:00 am - 11:00 am

The EIF refers to ‘Leaders adopt or construct a curriculum that is ambitious, appropriately relevant to local and regional employment and training priorities and designed to give learners, particularly the most disadvantaged, the knowledge and skills they need to succeed in life’.

There is an expectation learners will have an ambitious curriculum and that leaders hold high expectations for all learners, but what will this look like?

This session explores how providers can develop an ambitious curriculum that is both challenging and meets the individual needs and training priorities for employers. How will your staff explain the organisation provides an ambitious curriculum, what will they explain to inspectors, and what can evidence impact?
Developing an ambitious curriculum also encompasses career guidance, a topical issue at current inspection. This session will also consider what employers understand about what will be learnt, how this will be learnt and most importantly, how this learning contributes to career aspirations.

With additional signposting to FIN resources and opportunity to ask questions, this is a must attend session.

Facilitator – James Houston

James holds qualified teacher status with a Certificate in Education; he also has a BSc in engineering construction management. James has held senior management roles in both GFE colleges and ITPs. He currently works as an independent advisor supporting FIN, focusing on the quality of education. James has gained significant experience over sixteen years of inspecting provision in the learning and skills sector, initially as an inspector with the Adult Learning Inspectorate and latterly with Ofsted. In 2005 he was seconded full time to the DfE on the national Standards Unit teaching and learning programme, leading on developing resources to support teachers and trainers develop their skills. He has also visited Saudi Arabia, where he led a team of writers developing learning resources for a technical college in the Kingdom. Originally for Northern Ireland, James spent nearly 35 years based in the South of England and has now returned to his roots.

Details

Date:
July 8
Time:
10:00 am - 11:00 am
Venue

Online

Organiser

Fellowship of Inspection Nominees
Email:
info@fin-online.org.uk
