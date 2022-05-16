Planning an Ambitious Curriculum Webinar

The EIF refers to ‘Leaders adopt or construct a curriculum that is ambitious, appropriately relevant to local and regional employment and training priorities and designed to give learners, particularly the most disadvantaged, the knowledge and skills they need to succeed in life’.

There is an expectation learners will have an ambitious curriculum and that leaders hold high expectations for all learners, but what will this look like?

This session explores how providers can develop an ambitious curriculum that is both challenging and meets the individual needs and training priorities for employers. How will your staff explain the organisation provides an ambitious curriculum, what will they explain to inspectors, and what can evidence impact?

Developing an ambitious curriculum also encompasses career guidance, a topical issue at current inspection. This session will also consider what employers understand about what will be learnt, how this will be learnt and most importantly, how this learning contributes to career aspirations.

With additional signposting to FIN resources and opportunity to ask questions, this is a must attend session.

Facilitator – James Houston