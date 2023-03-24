Post Inspection Discussion Group
April 24 @ 10:30 am – 11:30 am
Discussion based group for FIN members inspected in the last 12 -18 months, exploring the preparations that directly impacted on a smooth aspects of the inspection experience, and the elements you wish you had better developed or prepared. The group will discuss post inspection action plans, the journey since inspection judgements, and how FIN can support you throughout 2023. Please contact [email protected] for any support with booking.
Responses