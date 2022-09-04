[PPV-BOXING]**Andy Ruiz Jr vs Luis Ortiz Live Free Today On Fight,Sept. 3 2022

Ruiz vs Ortiz LIVE: TV channel and, UK television rights have not been confirmed for the fight as of yet. Boxing fans can watch Andy Ruiz Jr vs Luis Ortiz live on FOX PPV and live stream

Ruiz Jr, the man who famously once beat Anthony Joshua, will be heading to the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles looking for a big win in this WBC Heavyweight Eliminator.

There are a couple of different ways to watch the event live, and it all depends on where you are based in the world!

Andy Ruiz Jr. returns to action with a former two-time heavyweight title challenger.

The journey to regaining the heavyweight title continues on Sunday for Andy Ruiz Jr. as he takes on former two-time title challenger Luis Ortiz from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

After pulling off one of the biggest upsets in boxing history in June 2019 when he stopped Anthony Joshua to claim three heavyweight titles, Ruiz’s only fought twice. First, he came up out of shape and lost a wide decision to Joshua in December 2019 and then got dropped but rebounded to win a decision over Chris Arreola in May 2021.

Ortiz has been a fixture atop heavyweight rankings for years, with his only defeats coming in memorable contests against former longtime heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder. Most recently, Ortiz stopped Charles Martin in the sixth round on New Year’s Day in an all-action affair.

The winner lines up themselves up for a significant fight in early 2023, while the loser has to think about their standing in the weight class.

Here is everything you need to know about Andy Ruiz Jr. vs. Luis Ortiz.

WHEN IS ANDY RUIZ JR. VS. LUIS ORTIZ FIGHT, DATE, START TIME

Date: Sunday, Sept. 4

Main card: 9 p.m. ET / 2 a.m. GMT

Main event ring walks (approx): 12 a.m. ET / 5 a.m. GMT

The main card is set to get underway at 9 p.m. ET / 2 a.m. GMT with the main event ring walks scheduled for 12 a.m. ET / 5 a.m. GMT. With live fight nights, these timings could change.

WHAT CHANNEL/STREAM IS RUIZ VS. ORTIZ?

U.S.: Fox Sports PPV (Price: $74.99)

UK: N/A

Fox Sports PPV will air the fight in the U.S. where fans will have to pay $74.99 to watch the fight. A broadcaster hasn’t been announced at this time for the UK fans.

WHERE IS THE RUIZ VS. ORTIZ FIGHT?

The fight takes place at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

ANDY RUIZ JR. RECORD AND BIO

Nationality: American

Born: September 11, 1989

Height: 6-0

Reach: 74 inches

Total Fights: 36

Record: 34-2 (22 KOs)

Boxing fans in the United Kingdom will be able to watch all of the action live on the night via FITE TV, although due to the time zone difference the event will be starting at 2:00 AM BST on Monday, September 5th 2022, so bear that in mind!

The cost of the PPV event for fans in the United Kingdom is $14.99 plus fees on the FITE TV website or app.

The cost of the PPV event for fans in the United States is $74.99 + Applicable Taxes & Service fees.

As noted by the official PPV site: “PPV.COM is a division of in-demand, North America’s premier distributor of premium PPV and VOD entertainment. The PPV.COM website is powered by KISWE, an industry leader in live streaming technology.”

Ruiz Jr vs Ortiz Fight Card

Here is the current card for the event as confirmed by FITE.TV:

Andy Ruiz Jr. vs. Luis Ortiz; WBC Heavyweight Eliminator

Isaac Cruz vs. Eduardo Ramirez; WBC Lightweight Eliminator

Abner Mares vs. Miguel Flores; Lightweights

Jose Valenzuela vs. Jezreel Corrales; Lightweights

Boxing is back on a Sunday for the Labor Holiday weekend, and it comes by way of a Fox Sports PPV. Former unified heavyweight champion Andy Ruiz Jr (34-2) will face the crafty veteran Luis Ortiz (33-2), serving as a WBC title eliminator. These two warriors will face each other inside the Crypto.com arena in downtown L.A.

How to watch Andy Ruiz Jr vs Luis Ortiz in the United States

Boxing fans can watch Andy Ruiz Jr vs Luis Ortiz live on FOX PPV and live stream on FITE. The fight date is Sunday, September 4. The start time is scheduled for 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT.

Ruiz Jr vs Ortiz: Undercard

Subject to change

MAIN EVENT: Andy Ruiz Jr vs Luis Ortiz

Isaac Cruz vs Eduardo Ramirez

Jose Valenzuela vs Jezzrel Corrales

Joseph Spencer vs Kevin Salgado Zambrano

Ra’eese Aleem vs Mike Plania

Anthony Garnica vs Juan Antonio Lopez

Anthony Cuba vs Oscar Alan Perez

Kel Spencer vs Deljerro Revello

Abner Mares vs Miguel Flores

Charles Martin vs Devin Vargas

Jesus Silveyra Carrillo vs Matt Gaver

Juan Esteban Garcia vs Gilberto Mendoza

Ruiz Jr vs Ortiz: What have the fighters said?

Ruiz Jr: “God-willing we get this victory on September 4.

“Of course if [Deontay] Wilder comes out of retirement I’d love to fight him, we’ve gone through the same work with Al Haymon and that would be the fight to make.

“But if not, then we can go through Usyk or

“We’re going to get this victory no matter what on September 4.”

Among the bouts, unbeaten Joey Spencer takes on Mexican contender Kevin Salgado in the ten-rounder at super welterweight. As well, undefeated Ra’eese Aleem meets Mike Plania in the ten-rounder at super bantamweight.

Ruiz vs Ortiz tickets

Andy Ruiz Jr vs Luis Ortiz tickets to witness all the action at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California on Sunday, September 4 are on sale. Tickets are available now for purchase through Vivid Seats and TicketNetwork.

The date when the event airs live in the UK and Australia is Monday, September 5.

Joey Spencer vs Kevin Salgado live on FOX and FOX Deportes

The 22-year-old Joey Spencer (15-0, 10 KOs) turned pro in February 2017 and immediately caught the eye of fans and pundits with his combination of speed, power and athleticism.

“I can’t wait to get back in the ring on September 4,” said Spencer. “I’m training extremely hard and I’m in amazing shape. This is a great opportunity for me to shine on a big stage and really show what I’m capable of. I’m looking forward to bringing the fans lots of excitement!”

A native of Mexico City, Kevin Salgado (14-0-1, 9 KOs) is the younger brother of former super featherweight champion Juan Carlos Salgado and now fights out of San Antonio, Texas. The 24-year-old turned pro in late 2016 and delivered knockouts in six of his first nine outings.

“The time is now to take that next step in my career toward a world title shot and I know that a win in this fight will put me on the right path,” said Aleem. “I’ve been waiting for the chance to show everyone why I’m the best super bantamweight in the world. I’m never in a boring fight and you can expect fireworks once again on September 4. I’m going to let my hands send a message to the rest of the division.”

The 25-year-old Mike Plania (26-1, 13 KOs) dropped Joshua Greer twice in their June 2020 clash on his way to a career-best decision victory, which he followed up in April 2021 by defeating Emmanuel Mogawa, before stopping Ricardo Nunez in November. A native of General Santos City in the Philippines, Plania has put together an 11-fight winning streak since a 2018 decision loss against former champion Juan Carlos Payano. Plania has fought professionally since 2014, with five of his last six outings taking place stateside.