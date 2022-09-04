[PPV-Fox]**Andy Ruiz Jr vs Luis Ortiz Live Full Fight todays At 5th sept. 2022

Ruiz vs Ortiz LIVE: TV channel and, UK television rights have not been confirmed for the fight as of yet. Boxing fans can watch Andy Ruiz Jr vs Luis Ortiz live on FOX PPV and live stream

04 september 2022

Ruiz Jr, the man who famously once beat Anthony Joshua, will be heading to the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles looking for a big win in this WBC Heavyweight Eliminator.

There are a couple of different ways to watch the event live, and it all depends on where you are based in the world!

Andy Ruiz Jr. returns to action with a former two-time heavyweight title challenger.

The journey to regaining the heavyweight title continues on Sunday for Andy Ruiz Jr. as he takes on former two-time title challenger Luis Ortiz from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

After pulling off one of the biggest upsets in boxing history in June 2019 when he stopped Anthony Joshua to claim three heavyweight titles, Ruiz’s only fought twice. First, he came up out of shape and lost a wide decision to Joshua in December 2019 and then got dropped but rebounded to win a decision over Chris Arreola in May 2021.

Ortiz has been a fixture atop heavyweight rankings for years, with his only defeats coming in memorable contests against former longtime heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder. Most recently, Ortiz stopped Charles Martin in the sixth round on New Year’s Day in an all-action affair.

The winner lines up themselves up for a significant fight in early 2023, while the loser has to think about their standing in the weight class.

Here is everything you need to know about Andy Ruiz Jr. vs. Luis Ortiz.

WHEN IS ANDY RUIZ JR. VS. LUIS ORTIZ FIGHT, DATE, START TIME

Date: Sunday, Sept. 4

Main card: 9 p.m. ET / 2 a.m. GMT

Main event ring walks (approx): 12 a.m. ET / 5 a.m. GMT

The main card is set to get underway at 9 p.m. ET / 2 a.m. GMT with the main event ring walks scheduled for 12 a.m. ET / 5 a.m. GMT. With live fight nights, these timings could change.

WHAT CHANNEL/STREAM IS RUIZ VS. ORTIZ?

U.S.: Fox Sports PPV (Price: $74.99)

UK: N/A

Fox Sports PPV will air the fight in the U.S. where fans will have to pay $74.99 to watch the fight. A broadcaster hasn’t been announced at this time for the UK fans.

WHERE IS THE RUIZ VS. ORTIZ FIGHT?

The fight takes place at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

ANDY RUIZ JR. RECORD AND BIO

Nationality: American

Born: September 11, 1989

Height: 6-0

Reach: 74 inches

Total Fights: 36

Record: 34-2 (22 KOs)

Boxing fans in the United Kingdom will be able to watch all of the action live on the night via FITE TV, although due to the time zone difference the event will be starting at 2:00 AM BST on Monday, September 5th 2022, so bear that in mind!

The cost of the PPV event for fans in the United Kingdom is $14.99 plus fees on the FITE TV website or app.

The cost of the PPV event for fans in the United States is $74.99 + Applicable Taxes & Service fees.

As noted by the official PPV site: “PPV.COM is a division of in-demand, North America’s premier distributor of premium PPV and VOD entertainment. The PPV.COM website is powered by KISWE, an industry leader in live streaming technology.”

Ruiz Jr vs Ortiz Fight Card

Here is the current card for the event as confirmed by FITE.TV:

Andy Ruiz Jr. vs. Luis Ortiz; WBC Heavyweight Eliminator

Isaac Cruz vs. Eduardo Ramirez; WBC Lightweight Eliminator

Abner Mares vs. Miguel Flores; Lightweights

Jose Valenzuela vs. Jezreel Corrales; Lightweights

Boxing is back on a Sunday for the Labor Holiday weekend, and it comes by way of a Fox Sports PPV. Former unified heavyweight champion Andy Ruiz Jr (34-2) will face the crafty veteran Luis Ortiz (33-2), serving as a WBC title eliminator. These two warriors will face each other inside the Crypto.com arena in downtown L.A.

How to watch Andy Ruiz Jr vs Luis Ortiz in the United States

Boxing fans can watch Andy Ruiz Jr vs Luis Ortiz live on FOX PPV and live stream on FITE. The fight date is Sunday, September 4. The start time is scheduled for 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT.

Ruiz Jr vs Ortiz: Undercard

Subject to change

MAIN EVENT: Andy Ruiz Jr vs Luis Ortiz

Isaac Cruz vs Eduardo Ramirez

Jose Valenzuela vs Jezzrel Corrales

Joseph Spencer vs Kevin Salgado Zambrano

Ra’eese Aleem vs Mike Plania

Anthony Garnica vs Juan Antonio Lopez

Anthony Cuba vs Oscar Alan Perez

Kel Spencer vs Deljerro Revello

Abner Mares vs Miguel Flores

Charles Martin vs Devin Vargas

Jesus Silveyra Carrillo vs Matt Gaver

Juan Esteban Garcia vs Gilberto Mendoza

Ruiz Jr vs Ortiz: What have the fighters said?

Ruiz Jr: “God-willing we get this victory on September 4.

“Of course if [Deontay] Wilder comes out of retirement I’d love to fight him, we’ve gone through the same work with Al Haymon and that would be the fight to make.

“But if not, then we can go through Usyk or

“We’re going to get this victory no matter what on September 4.”

RA’EESE ALEEM

“This is a huge fight. I’m excited. It’s going to be electric fighting on a huge card. I’m fighting for the number one spot again and I can’t wait. I’m going to put on a show, be the best version of myself and make it all happen.

“I want to fight all the top fighters in the division. My ultimate goal to be world champion is to beat the top fighters. Plania as well as me have tremendous momentum, making it an exciting fight.

“I’m an exciting fighter and I throw punches in bunches and come forward. I don’t hold and I don’t run. He says he wants to go toe-to-toe, so it’s going to be a great fight for the fans.

“This has the potential to be the fight of the night and I believe it will be. We’re both bringing our A-games. This is a fight everyone should tune in for and I can’t wait.

“I’ve been following my dreams and just trying to make everything happen. Plania is an extremely tough fighter who’s faced some top guys. I believe that if I’m the best version of myself I’m not only capable of winning, but of dominating the fight.

“Every training camp is semi-the same, you just tweak some things or tighten something up. The grind is the grind and it doesn’t stop.

“I love to make an action fight. It’s just the beast in me. I don’t care if I’m up on the scorecards in the final round, I’m trying to get him out of there. I don’t like to take a chance with the judges. I have to be smart against a good fighter, but I’m definitely working to get on the inside.

“I take care of my body. I do the things champions do in order to be the best version of myself. I feel like I’m in my prime and still getting better and better. You’re always evolving in this sport and I believe the best is yet to come.

“My ultimate goal is to be the mandatory to fight for a world title. I want the world title fight next no matter who it’s against. Stephen Fulton is an excellent fighter and a skilled technical fighter. He’s earned those belts and it’s my job to take them away from him.”

YouTube video

HERMAN CAICEDO, Ortiz’s Trainer

“Ortiz has been even more focused and more lasered in, and that says a lot. He’s always ready and puts his heart 100% into everything we do. He doesn’t leave the gym, and I must tell him to relax.

“The level of focus that he’s shown is a testament to who he is and what he believes in. I’m very happy with what he’s doing this camp.

“He’s not just more motivated, but he’s out-performing the young guys in what we do in the gym. He’s also very strong mentally and I think that’s his biggest attribute. That’s why he’s still here at this age.

“What I know is that Luis and I trust one another in what we’re doing. I don’t know how much chemistry Ruiz and his corner have at this point, so if things get muddy will he trust his corner? I trust my corner and will trust him.

“In the end it’s going to come down to skill, dedication, who put in the hard work and who wants it more.”

BOBBY MCROY, Aleem’s Trainer

“Mike Plania is a picture of our previous opponents. People aren’t really recognizing how slick he is, but he wants to fight. He definitely wants to come forward, but we’re going to make him back up.

“We follow the flow of the fight. We decide what fights we want. We control what goes on inside the ring. That’s what ring generalship is.

“I don’t mind that Ra’eese likes to gamble in the ring sometimes, you just have to gamble smartly. You still need to protect yourself, though he may have the bravado and strength to fight.

“We want to send a chilling message that Aleem is number one at 122. We’re going to put on a show and make a big statement. We’re telling the champions that you have to fight us eventually.”