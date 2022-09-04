[PPV-FREE] Luis Ortiz vs Andy Ruiz Jr Live Today on Sunday,Sept. 4 2022

[PPV-BOXING] Luis Ortiz vs Andy Ruiz Jr Live Today on Sunday,Sept. 4 2022

🔴LIVE🔴📺🥊👉 Ortiz vs Ruiz Live

🔴GO LIVE🥊👉 Ortiz vs Ruiz FiGht Live

How to watch Ruiz vs Ortiz: PPV price, start time, channel, full card info Andy Ruiz Jr faces Luis Ortiz on Sunday, Sept. 4, here’s how you can watch!

Ruiz Jr hasn’t fought since a points victory over Chris Arreola in May 2021, and has since left Canelo Alvarez’s trainer Eddy Reynoso. Andy Ruiz famous stopped Anthony Joshua to win the world heavyweight titles

The Mexican-American was dropped in his win over Arreola, and there were concerns about his ideal fighting weight in the aftermath of the fight because of the knockdown.

Ortiz is widely-known for his two fights with Deontay Wilder, who won both fights by knockout.

But Cuban Ortiz gave Wilder an incredibly tough first fight, coming close to stopping the American, before winning every round in the rematch until a 7th-round stoppage.

And since that fight, Ortiz has won both his bouts, one against Alexander Flores and the other against former world champion Charles Martin, who the 43-year-old stopped in six rounds. Sport Watch Ruiz show off blistering hand speed as Joshua conqueror prepares for Ortiz RU QUICK Watch Ruiz show off blistering hand speed as Joshua conqueror prepares for Ortiz Joshua would ‘hate’ me if I revealed reason why he lost to Ruiz, Hearn claims GLOVE & HATE Joshua would ‘hate’ me if I revealed reason why he lost to Ruiz, Hearn claims When is Ruiz Jr vs Ortiz?

Ruiz Jr's return to the ring with Ortiz will take place on Sunday, September 4 The ring-walks will get underway from 4am BST on Monday, September 5 in the UK. Ruiz Jr vs Ortiz is being held at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California.

What channel is it and can it be live streamed?

Ruiz Jr vs Ortiz will be shown live on FITE TV for UK fans and coverage will start at 2am on Monday morning. The action will cost £12.99 and can be streamed via the FITE TV app, which is available for download onto your mobile or tablet device. It will be shown on FOX PPV in the USA, where it will cost $74.99.

Ruiz Jr vs Ortiz FULL CARD

As well as Ruiz Jr vs Ortiz, the card will also have a brilliant lightweight clash between Isaac Cruz against Eduardo Ramirez.

And top lightweight talent Jose Valenzuela is also in action in a tough bout against Jezreel Corrales.

Andy Ruiz Jr. vs. Luis Ortiz Isaac Cruz vs. Eduardo Ramirez Abner Mares vs. Miguel Flores Jose Valenzuela vs. Jezreel Corrales Ra’eese Aleem vs. Mike Plania Charles Martin vs. Devin Vargas

How to watch Ruiz vs Ortiz: PPV price, start time, channel, full card info Andy Ruiz Jr faces Luis Ortiz on Sunday, Sept. 4, here’s how you can watch!

Andy Ruiz Jr faces Luis Ortiz on Sunday, Sept. 4, here’s how you can watch!

Buy Ruiz vs Ortiz this Sunday at FITE TV! Andy Ruiz Jr takes on Luis Ortiz in a heavyweight main event this Sunday on PPV! Buy Ruiz vs Ortiz now and don’t miss any of the action! Buy Ruiz vs Ortiz PPV at FITE TV!

Former heavyweight titleholder Andy Ruiz Jr and longtime contender Luis Ortiz will clash on Sunday, Sept. 4, in a big main event from Los Angeles, live on PPV.

Ruiz vs Ortiz will be joined by returns for lightweight contender Isaac Cruz and lightweight prospect Jose Valenzuela, plus Abner Mares returning to action, also as a lightweight, for his first fight in over four years.

Bad Left Hook will have live updates and results on Sunday, Sept. 4, starting at 7 pm ET. AD How to Watch Ruiz vs Ortiz

Ruiz vs Ortiz is a Premier Boxing Champions pay-per-view through FOX, so of course you can buy it through cable or satellite in the United States.

If you’re looking for streaming options, FITE TV and PPV.com will both have the event. You can also buy the streaming PPV directly from FOX Sports.

If you’re in the United Kingdom or some other international markets, FITE TV has the show as a streaming PPV. How much does the PPV cost?

Ruiz vs Ortiz is priced at $74.99 for those in the United States. The PPV stream in the United Kingdom is priced at £12.99.

Related Bet on Ruiz vs Ortiz and more boxing at DraftKings Sportsbook! What time does the PPV start?

The PPV will begin at 9 pm ET. There will also be prelim action on both FS1 and FOX. The FS1 fight will start at 7 pm ET, and the FOX fight at 8 pm ET. The main event will likely go on between 11 pm ET and Midnight ET.

The UK start time for the PPV is 2 am BST on Monday, Sept. 5. Where is Ruiz vs Ortiz taking place?

Ruiz vs Ortiz will be held at Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena, the former Staples Center. It will be Ruiz’s first fight at the venue, and Ortiz’s third, following wins over Razvan Cojanu and Travis Kauffman, both in 2018. What other fights are on the show?