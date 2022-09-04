[PpV_BOXiNG]**Andy Ruiz Jr vs Luis Ortiz Live Free Today On 4th sep 2022

Andy Ruiz Jr. and Luis Ortiz have reached an agreement on a commercial transaction. According to Ruiz Sr., this fight will take place on August 13 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

Obviously, this event will be offered via pay-per-view (PPV).

The fact that no one brought up Ruiz’s contract during the Triller controversy continues to perplex us.

There is no denying that this is a tough battle. Ruiz’s career has suffered since his sensational upset of Anthony Joshua, while Ortiz had to make a comeback earlier this year to defeat Charles Martin.

The only thing we can do is hope that the fights between these two titans aren’t too costly.

Ruiz Jr vs Ortiz Fight Date

The fight is on September 4, 2022.

According top trustworthy source, the fight will now take place on Sunday, September 4, as opposed to Labor Day, which falls on Monday, September 5. Consequently, the great majority of individuals will have the day off.

Ruiz Jr vs Ortiz Odds

Numerous individuals anticipated the bout between Andy “The Destroyer” Ruiz Jr. and Luis “King Kong” Ortiz. The bout will take place on September 4, 2022 in Los Angeles.

Andy Ruiz has a 75.1% probability of defeating Luis Ortiz, per BetMGM. Since his loss to Anthony Joshua in December, Ruiz has participated in two bouts. Ruiz by knockout is the favorite, as indicated by the odds of -303.

If Luis Ortiz were to defeat Andy Ruiz Jr., he would collect $225 on a $100 wager.

This year, the 43-year-old Ortiz challenged Charles Martin for his welterweight championship. Ortiz defeated Ruiz Jr., a former IBF heavyweight champion, in round six of their battle. Ortiz defeated Flores, who was a -1600 underdog, despite Martin being a -500 favorite.

Since his bout with Deontay Wilder in 2019, Ortiz has never been a match underdog. Ortiz has been defeated by the “Bronze Bomber” twice in his career. Even though Ortiz has tremendous striking power, Ruiz may be able to exploit his defensive vulnerabilities.

Ruiz faced Chris Arreola for twelve rounds in Mexico City in 2021. Many individuals were astonished by the competition. Initially, many individuals did not care about Ortiz’s battle. Ruiz had to defeat Anthony Joshua, whose odds were +1200, to win the heavyweight championship.

In Saudi Arabia later that same year, AJ defeated Ruiz. Ruiz is prepared for battle. September will mark the 32-year-return old’s to the field.

If Anthony Joshua defeats Usyk and Ruiz defeats Usyk, a third bout between Joshua and Ruiz may be appropriate.

Luis Ortiz stated, “This is a must-win bout, and the loser must be relegated to the back of the pack.”

If Andy Ruiz and I battle for the belt, the WBC should recognize interim champion Tyson Fury until the bout is done. Tyson Fury claims he is done fighting, while Ortiz insists he is not eliminated from contention.

“King Kong” Ortiz has vowed to fight again, even if he loses his bout against Andy Ruiz Jr. on September 4.

To better his prospects in the future, he intend to focus more on game plans and put them into action. When asked how many times he would fight Deontay Wilder for the championship, Ortiz responded three, four, or five times.

The pick: Andy Ruiz by Decision.

Andy Ruiz Jr vs Luis Ortiz Tickets

Tickets are on sale now. They are available at official ticketing sites like ViaGogo, AXS, Tickets Master, and Crypto Arena. You can reserve a ticket for your seat from one of those providers.

Andy Ruiz vs Luis Ortiz Live Stream

Fite.tv is broadcasting the bout between Ruiz and Ortiz as a pay-per-view (PPV). After purchasing a membership, there are watching apps for Roku, Xbox, Chromecast, and Apple TV, as well as Smart TVs, phones, and desktop PCs. 1 PPV card costs $29.99.