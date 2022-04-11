Cart

No products in the basket.

Subscribe

Cart

No products in the basket.

From education to employment
Emsi Burining Glass ad - Curriculum Planning

« All Events

May 26

Preparing for an Apprenticeship Audit

May 26 @ 10:00 am - 1:00 pm

Education and Skills Funding Agency funding rules and requirements are disparate, complex and easy to misinterpret.

The responsibility for identifying irregularities in the claims process, in part rests with the ESFA’s Provider Risk and Assurance Team who have been instrumental in recovering millions of pounds from providers through the extrapolated clawback process.

In addition, the ESFA undertake desktop Financial Audits on your monthly returns with a view to identifying errors, inconsistencies and potential overclaims.

At this important seminar we will talk through the audit requirements of the apprenticeship model, giving you tips and advice to ensure that your paperwork is robust and that you are prepared for the audit review.

The seminar will cover:

The ESFA Audit Process and what you can expect;
The Sample Testing Process, error reporting and the potential consequences of getting it wrong;
The key documentation you will need to have available and the importance of ensuring its compliance with the funding guidance and audit requirements;
The importance of using PDSATs and key Funding Monitoring Reports;

We will also share our own experience of being audited by the ESFA in 2021—where we secured a 0% error rate.

+ Add to Google Calendar

Details

Date:
May 26
Time:
10:00 am - 1:00 pm
Event Categories:
,
https://solvendis.co.uk/seminars-and-workshops/

Venue

Online

Organiser

Solvendis
Phone:
07702555800
Email:
neil@solvendis.co.uk
View Organiser Website

Related Events

Responses

Responses

Report

Contains abusive or derogatory content
Contains mature or sensitive content
Contains misleading or false information
Contains spam, fake content or potential malware
Harassment or bullying behavior

Block Member?

Please confirm you want to block this member.

You will no longer be able to:

  • See blocked member's posts
  • Mention this member in posts
  • Invite this member to groups
  • Message this member
  • Add this member as a connection

Please note: This action will also remove this member from your connections and send a report to the site admin. Please allow a few minutes for this process to complete.

Report

You have already reported this