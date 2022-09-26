Preparing for the New Contracting Standard

« All Events

Overview

An essential workshop for all lead providers with subcontracting responsibilities from 1st Aug 2022 to deliver apprenticeships and educational services as funded via the Education Skills Funding Agency (ESFA).

The annual Subcontractor Assurance Controls Audit has now been replaced by the new Subcontracting Standard, which comprises 10 key themed areas and 88 specific indicators – it is applicable to all ESFA funding streams. The lead provider’s capability, capacity and competence to procure, manage, monitor, develop and improve the supply chain will be significantly scrutinised under the new standard alongside the requirement to remain compliant with the ESFA’s subcontracting funding rules.

This workshop will help lead providers to understand their obligations under the new Subcontracting Standard and will help to inform and direct the preparation process through key insights, considerations and common pitfalls that often get overlooked by lead providers.

Objectives:

Understanding the key differences between the Subcontractor Assurance Controls Audit and the Subcontracting Standard

Identifying how business and operational models need to change to support the subcontracting standard and expectations by the ESFA

Exploring key pitfalls and best practice by lead providers as identified through subcontractor assurance controls audits completed by LX Group

Identifying key activities and actions that can be undertaken to prepare for assessment against the subcontracting standard

Exploring how to gather evidence for assessment against the new subcontracting standard and what good evidence looks like.

Target Audience

Independent Training Providers

Employer Providers

FE Colleges

Local Authorities

Universities

Fees:

AELP MEMBER RATE

£159.00 + VAT

SUBSEQUENT MEMBER RATE

£139.00 + VAT

AELP NON-MEMBER RATE

£359.00 + VAT

Who is AELP?

The Association of Employment and Learning Providers (AELP) is a national membership body, proudly representing around 800 organisations. AELP members support thousands of businesses and millions of learners in England by delivering a wide range of training, vocational learning, and employability programmes. We support learners of all ages, in every community, and at every level of post-16 study.

Why choose us?

We make sure your voice is heard by lobbying on your behalf to ensure that we get positive results for you.

Whether you are an independent training provider, an employer provider, university, local authority, FE college or a school, we can help you strengthen your business by lobbying for reforms that will drive growth and quality.

We guarantee you up to date information about the changes to the skills and employability agenda and will provide you with opportunities to network and collaborate with our other members.

We offer three types of Memberships, built around the needs of your particular organisations. Find out more about membership types and how to join here

Interested in this event?

Any Questions?

