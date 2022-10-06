Preparing to Tender for Devolved Adult Education Budget (AEB) Contracts

« All Events

Overview

Devolution of the Adult Education Budget has been one of the biggest changes in in recent history, within the adult education market. Four years on from where the devolution journey began, Tees Valley, North of Tyne, Greater Manchester, West Midlands and West Yorkshire Combined Authorities and the Greater London Authority have all entered the final year of their existing contracting arrangements.

This means that the re-procurement process is due for completion between now and August next 2023, so why not join this webinar to learn more about this opportunity.

Objectives

This webinar will help delegates to have a clear understanding of:

Adult Education Budget devolution;

The steps required to design successful submissions;

The types of questions that will be asked and how to answer these.

Who should attend this webinar

Independent training providers who currently/want to deliver devolved Adult Education Budget activity across Tees Valley, North of Tyne, Greater Manchester, West Midlands and West Yorkshire Combined Authorities and the Greater London Authority.

Click here to see more details or register.

Speaker

Steve O’Hare, Director, SCLO Consulting Limited

