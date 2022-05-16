Promoting Pride in Post-16 Education
June 16 @ 10:30 am - 11:30 pm
Join Pride in FE champion Kelly Townend for this informative webinar raising awareness of:
– History of the LGBT movement
– Stereotypes and assumptions of the LGBT community
– Language & Terminologies
– Activities and embedding into the curriculum
– Organisational procedures to protect individuals
Facilitator – Kelly Townend
Kelly is a qualified teacher, experienced quality manager and passionate advocate for the improvement of teaching and learning. Kelly works with a range of training organisations to develop and enhance their quality improvement arrangements. Passionate about ensuring learning is inclusive and wellbeing is seen as a priority for all, to help support this agenda Kelly works with a range of schools, colleges & providers across the region to deliver LGBT Inclusion in the Workplace training to enhance confidence and knowledge for practitioners and recently ran the Pride in FE project to improve inclusion for LGBT individuals in further education . A member of the local Suicide Prevention Team and working to support providers with their response to mental health and wellbeing for staff & learners.
