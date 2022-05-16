Shopping Cart

From education to employment
Essex County Council jobs

Jun 16

Promoting Pride in Post-16 Education

June 16 @ 10:30 am - 11:30 pm

Join Pride in FE champion Kelly Townend for this informative webinar raising awareness of:

– History of the LGBT movement
– Stereotypes and assumptions of the LGBT community
– Language & Terminologies
– Activities and embedding into the curriculum
– Organisational procedures to protect individuals

Please contact [email protected] for support with booking

Facilitator – Kelly Townend

Kelly is a qualified teacher, experienced quality manager and passionate advocate for the improvement of teaching and learning. Kelly works with a range of training organisations to develop and enhance their quality improvement arrangements. Passionate about ensuring learning is inclusive and wellbeing is seen as a priority for all, to help support this agenda Kelly works with a range of schools, colleges & providers across the region to deliver LGBT Inclusion in the Workplace training to enhance confidence and knowledge for practitioners and recently ran the Pride in FE project to improve inclusion for LGBT individuals in further education . A member of the local Suicide Prevention Team and working to support providers with their response to mental health and wellbeing for staff & learners.

Details

Date:
June 16
Time:
10:30 am - 11:30 pm
Venue

Online

Organiser

Fellowship of Inspection Nominees
Email:
info@fin-online.org.uk
