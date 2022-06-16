Provider Access Legislation: What do we know so far?

Overview

A new law is expected to come into force in January 2023 which will change an important area of the work we do together to support young people.

The Skills and Post-16 Education Act 2022 sets out new requirements on the number and types of encounters schools will need to deliver for their pupils with providers of technical education or apprenticeships.

This webinar will provide a chance for providers to hear in more detail what these changes will mean and to ask questions and share ideas.

Objectives

This webinar will provide:

Further information on Provider Access Legislation and help you understand how to capitalise on the planned change;

An opportunity for sharing reflections on the implications between providers and highlight good practices you can learn from;

A chance to ask questions and make suggestions to the CEC as to what support you would like to see at a national, hub and institutional level.

Who should attend this webinar

Governors, SLT, careers leaders and other staff in education and training providers including further education colleges, independent training providers and apprenticeship providers.

Click here to register for your complimentary place.

Speaker

Andy Hall, Technical Education and Skills Senior Manager, The Careers and Enterprise Company

This webinar is sponsored by The Careers and Enterprise Company and is complimentary to attend. Please register with your business email address.