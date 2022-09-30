Provider Data Self Assessment Toolkit (PDSAT)
October 20 @ 10:00 am – 11:30 am
Overview
This webinar is designed to help participants further develop an understanding of how to use the PDSAT reporting tool to ensure the quality of data being submitted to the ESFA.
Objectives
This webinar will share best practice on:
- The purpose of PDSAT reports and the links to the Funding Rule Monitoring reports;
- Hints and tips on how to effectively review PDSAT reports;
- Common issues and themes arising from funding assurance reviews.
Who should attend this webinar
All providers who are in receipt of ESFA Funding and who are therefore in-scope for an ESFA Funding Assurance Review.
Click here to see more details or register.
Speaker
Lisa Smith Senior Manager, RSM
Responses