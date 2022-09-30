Shopping Cart

From education to employment
City & Guilds Adult Skills

« All Events

Provider Data Self Assessment Toolkit (PDSAT)

October 20 @ 10:00 am 11:30 am

Overview

This webinar is designed to help participants further develop an understanding of how to use the PDSAT reporting tool to ensure the quality of data being submitted to the ESFA.

 

Objectives

This webinar will share best practice on:

  • The purpose of PDSAT reports and the links to the Funding Rule Monitoring reports;
  • Hints and tips on how to effectively review PDSAT reports;
  • Common issues and themes arising from funding assurance reviews.

 

Who should attend this webinar

All providers who are in receipt of ESFA Funding and who are therefore in-scope for an ESFA Funding Assurance Review.

 

Click here to see more details or register.

Speaker

Lisa Smith Senior Manager, RSM

Details

Date:
October 20
Time:
10:00 am – 11:30 am
Cost:
£69.00
Event Category:
Website:
http://www.aelpwebinars.org.uk/pdsat22

Organiser

AELP
Email:
events@aelp.org.uk
Website:
View Organiser Website

Online

