Quality and Compliance for Apprenticeships

This webinar will talk about the basic components of an apprenticeship such as access to off the job training, employer attendance at reviews, linking on and off the job training, and more.

Inspection extracts show these core components are not being met and are continuously uncovered at inspection, leaving this being a continuous challenge that nominees are facing.

Contact [email protected] for support with booking.

Facilitator

Kerry Boffey has held senior leadership positions in Independent Training Providers and has carried out interim leadership roles for Colleges and Specialist Colleges. As a former Ofsted inspector, with 18 years’ experience, Kerry has worked across the UK, and on international projects, managing teams and providers through very challenging inspections due to their complexity. This in-depth understanding of inspection, alongside concerns for the lack of effective preparation by providers, was the driver behind the Fellowship of Inspection Nominees (FIN). Kerry is a well-respected trainer and facilitator, is passionate about developing senior leadership teams, and provides external governance for numerous further education providers.