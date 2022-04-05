Quality Arrangements for Sub-contracting Provision in Work-based Learning

Overview

This webinar will explore successful strategies and practices to effectively manage, monitor, and report on a provider’s sub-contracting provision.

This webinar includes working in partnership with sub-contracting organisations to include expected reporting styles, positive support and developmental and collaborative performance management for quality and professional development calendars.

Objectives

This webinar will explore:

Strategies for effective ways of working with your sub-contracting provider organisations;

Sector expectations and using the EIF to establish and embed good practice in managing sub-contracting provision;

Monitoring, analysing, and reporting mechanisms for good positive sub-contracting arrangements and client relationships management, reporting and communications;

Performance management framework and processes to ensure a good quality of provision using a partnership arrangement.

Who should attend this webinar

Provider leaders and managers;

Management responsible for quality, sub-contracting and performance management;

Client relationship and contract management.

Click here for more details or to register.

Speaker

Maureen Deary, Further Education and Skills inspector. Independent Schools Lead Inspector for the PFE Tier 4 international sector. Strategic Adviser and board member in Governance, Leadership, Management and Quality