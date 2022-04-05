Cart

From education to employment
Apr 11

Quality Arrangements for Sub-contracting Provision in Work-based Learning

April 11 @ 10:00 am - 11:00 am

Overview

This webinar will explore successful strategies and practices to effectively manage, monitor, and report on a provider’s sub-contracting provision.

This webinar includes working in partnership with sub-contracting organisations to include expected reporting styles, positive support and developmental and collaborative performance management for quality and professional development calendars.

 

Objectives

This webinar will explore:

  • Strategies for effective ways of working with your sub-contracting provider organisations;
  • Sector expectations and using the EIF to establish and embed good practice in managing sub-contracting provision;
  • Monitoring, analysing, and reporting mechanisms for good positive sub-contracting arrangements and client relationships management, reporting and communications;
  • Performance management framework and processes to ensure a good quality of provision using a partnership arrangement.

 

Who should attend this webinar

  • Provider leaders and managers;
  • Management responsible for quality, sub-contracting and performance management;
  • Client relationship and contract management.

Click here for more details or to register.

 

Speaker

Maureen Deary, Further Education and Skills inspector. Independent Schools Lead Inspector for the PFE Tier 4 international sector. Strategic Adviser and board member in Governance, Leadership, Management and Quality

Details

Date:
April 11
Time:
10:00 am - 11:00 am
Event Category:
http://www.aelpwebinars.org.uk/quality22

Venue

Online

Organiser

AELP
Email:
webinar@aelp.org.uk
View Organiser Website

