Quality Arrangements for Sub-contracting Provision in Work-based Learning
April 11 @ 10:00 am - 11:00 am
Overview
This webinar will explore successful strategies and practices to effectively manage, monitor, and report on a provider’s sub-contracting provision.
This webinar includes working in partnership with sub-contracting organisations to include expected reporting styles, positive support and developmental and collaborative performance management for quality and professional development calendars.
Objectives
This webinar will explore:
- Strategies for effective ways of working with your sub-contracting provider organisations;
- Sector expectations and using the EIF to establish and embed good practice in managing sub-contracting provision;
- Monitoring, analysing, and reporting mechanisms for good positive sub-contracting arrangements and client relationships management, reporting and communications;
- Performance management framework and processes to ensure a good quality of provision using a partnership arrangement.
Who should attend this webinar
- Provider leaders and managers;
- Management responsible for quality, sub-contracting and performance management;
- Client relationship and contract management.
Click here for more details or to register.
Maureen Deary, Further Education and Skills inspector. Independent Schools Lead Inspector for the PFE Tier 4 international sector. Strategic Adviser and board member in Governance, Leadership, Management and Quality
