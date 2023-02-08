Quality assurance & the role of the IQA
March 8 @ 9:30 am – 11:00 am
Do you manage or conduct the internal quality assurance (IQA) of your apprenticeship provision?
If so, it’s vitally important to be focusing on the right things.
For example. are your IQA activities solely focused on awarding body requirements? Are you able to monitor the apprentice’s learning and progress effectively (particularly where there are no qualifications)? Is your role helping your teachers and trainers to prepare apprentices adequately for the gateway and end-point assessment?
SDN and Mesma are teaming up again to host this insightful and action-focused webinar to equip you with the knowledge, tools and resources to conduct your role as IQA effectively and give you the chance to share best practice with other sector professionals.
You’ll leave this webinar with an understanding of:
- the IQA role and the questions you should be asking
- how to quality assure progress in the absence of qualifications
- how to change and adapt your internal quality assurance processes so they’re fit for purpose
- how IQA’s can contribute to preparing apprentices for end-point assessment
The webinar will be facilitated by Carole Loader, director at quality-assurance specialists Mesma and senior Associate with SDN.
SDN and Mesma are leading experts in apprenticeships. The SDN team have supported over 5,000 apprenticeship staff, from 1,000 organisations, to improve their provision. We’ve also worked closely with over 80 of the trailblazer employer groups, giving us a unique insight into what is required.
Mesma are quality assurance experts and provide online software, tools and in-depth support for providers across the country.
This webinar is designed for those responsible for the internal quality assurance of their apprenticeship provision (or similar roles).
“This session was great – lots of practical tips, re-assuring we are taking the right approach. Great to hear from other providers.”
– IQA event attendee
