Shopping Cart

No products in the basket.

Subscribe

Shopping Cart

No products in the basket.

From education to employment
1st for EPA Headline banner ad Aug 2022

« All Events

Oct 5

Quality Assuring Apprenticeship Standards

October 5 @ 10:00 am - 4:00 pm

Face to face workshop in Birmingham city centre

Overview

Understanding the scope of quality assurance within apprenticeships since the introduction of Standards and what constitutes best practice when quality assuring delivery across the holistic learner journey.

This face to face workshop will cover :

  • Identifying what has changed within quality assurance since the introduction of apprenticeship standards;
  • Exploring what the changes mean for Internal Quality Assurers (IQA’s) and how they impact processes and desired outcomes;
  • Understanding what is meant by the ‘holistic apprenticeship experience’ and what the key considerations for IQAs are;
  • Identifying best practice for quality assuring apprenticeship standards in order to optimise outcomes.

Target Audience

This workshop is ideal for quality leads, apprenticeship managers and practitioners from all types of training providers, including Independent Training Providers, Employer Providers, Local Authorities, Colleges and Universities.

Delegate Fees

AELP MEMBER RATE
£159+ VAT

NON-MEMBER RATE
£359.00 + VAT

Who is AELP?

The Association of Employment and Learning Providers (AELP) is a national membership body, proudly representing around 800 organisations. AELP members support thousands of businesses and millions of learners in England by delivering a wide range of training, vocational learning, and employability programmes. We support learners of all ages, in every community, and at every level of post-16 study.

Why choose us?

We make sure your voice is heard by lobbying on your behalf to ensure that we get positive results for you.

Whether you are an independent training provider, an employer provider, university, local authority, FE college or a school, we can help you strengthen your business by lobbying for reforms that will drive growth and quality.

We guarantee you up to date information about the changes to the skills and employability agenda and will provide you with opportunities to network and collaborate with our other members.

We offer three types of Memberships, built around the needs of your particular organisations. Find out more about membership types and how to join here

Interested in this event?

Click here to find more information!

Any Questions?

If you have any queries, please don’t hesitate to contact our events team: [email protected]

Details

Date:
October 5
Time:
10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Event Categories:
, ,
Event Tags:
, ,
Website:
https://aelpevents.org.uk/website/43369/home/

Venue

Radisson Blu Hotel, Birmingham
12 Holloway Circus, Queensway
Birmingham, B1 1BT + Google Map
Phone:
0121 654 6000
View Venue Website

Organiser

The Association of Employment and Learning Providers
Phone:
0117 947 2097
Email:
events@aelp.org.uk
View Organiser Website

Related Events

Responses

Responses

Report

Contains abusive or derogatory content
Contains mature or sensitive content
Contains misleading or false information
Contains spam, fake content or potential malware
Harassment or bullying behavior

Block Member?

Please confirm you want to block this member.

You will no longer be able to:

  • See blocked member's posts
  • Mention this member in posts
  • Invite this member to groups
  • Message this member
  • Add this member as a connection

Please note: This action will also remove this member from your connections and send a report to the site admin. Please allow a few minutes for this process to complete.

Report

You have already reported this