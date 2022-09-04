[RACING-TV]**F1 Dutch Grand Prix FREE Live Broadcast free TV Race on 04 Sep 2022

Dutch Grand Prix live stream and how to watch the F1 for free, online and on TV, Verstappen on pole

The 2022 Dutch Grand Prix gets underway at Circuit Zandvoort at 2pm BST today, 4th September. And with Red Bull’s Max Verstappen on the verge of winning back-to-back titles, Ferrari will have to pull out all the stops if they’re to spoil the Dutchman’s day. The race weekend is on Sky in the UK, ESPN in the US and free-to-air on Austrian TV. Travelling at the moment? Follow our guide below to watch a Dutch Grand Prix free live stream from abroad.

The start time for today’s qualifying race at Circuit Zandvoort is 14:00 BST, making it 15:00 CEST. If you’re joining us in the United States, the start time is 9:00 ET / 6:00 PT.

Max Verstappen climbed back from 14th on the grid at Spa-Francorchamps to extend his championship lead over teammate Sergio Perez to 93 points.

On home soil, the Dutchman will be determined to claim pole position on Saturday to put himself first on the grid for Sunday’s race.

Lewis Hamilton said his recalcitrant Mercedes car “finally felt alive” in a Dutch Grand Prix qualifying session that delivered both frustration and promise for the seven-time champion.

A week after qualifying two seconds off the pace in Belgium, Hamilton believed he was robbed of a chance to fight for a place on the front row at Zandvoort by a yellow flag at the end of qualifying.

He starts fourth, behind Red Bull’s Max Verstappen and the Ferraris of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz, optimistic that the Mercedes’ stronger race pace might enable him to fight at the front in the grand prix.

“I genuinely feel good,” said Hamilton. “We have closed the gap somehow over one lap. I can’t really understand why.

“But I’m hoping that means we are even closer again in the race and if we are that would be fantastic. If we can fight with these three ahead of me, that would be an amazing experience.”

Only Mick Schumacher can match that strategy of the remaining top ten runners, with both Haas and Williams also holding back two sets of mediums for the race. So a different option that is more likely for the likes of Lando Norris, Yuki Tsunoda and Lance Stroll is to also attempt at two-stopper but using another set of soft tyres.

The Briton had to back off for the yellow caution flags and his lap was ruined. He ended up just 0.306secs off pole despite Verstappen and Leclerc both improving on their final laps.

In percentage terms, it was comfortably Mercedes’ most competitive performance of the season, apart from team-mate George Russell’s pole position in Hungary, which came about because of a unique set of circumstances on a drying track.

“I was fighting for it,” Hamilton said. “It was really such a positive feeling to come from a difficult weekend, difficult result, the car is completely transformed this weekend just because of the different type of track.

“And to be fighting with only 0.1secs between us and a Red Bull, it felt very reminiscent of good times of last year. I was really hoping I could just make that little difference and potentially get ahead.

“At the end I was up [on my previous time]. Whether it was up enough be pole, probably not, but definitely fighting for the front row.

“Either way, we’re close and I hope we can fight these guys in the race.

“It is a difficult race to overtake as we’ve seen in the past, but we’ve got nothing to lose. We’ve got to give it everything tomorrow.”