Recognising And Supporting Learners who are at Risk of, or Affected By Sexual Violence, Harassment And Peer-On-Peer Abuse

Overview

This webinar is intended to explain the nature of harm and abuse caused to learners who may be at risk of, or have experienced sexual violence, harassment or peer-on-peer abuse, to enable practitioners to recognise the signs and respond appropriately, so that potential victims or survivors get the support and help they need and safeguarding implemented.

Objectives

The webinar will help participants to:

Be more aware of sexual violence and sexual harassment, and the lived experiences of learners today both online and offline;

Recognise the early indicators of sexual violence and sexual harassment;

Understand the prevalence of what constitutes harmful sexual behaviour and unsafe or exploitative relationships;

Examine the definitions of sexual harassment and sexual violence, including online sexual abuse and revenge pornography;

Create a culture of safety (in relation to responding to disclosures) supporting learners to share concerns;

Implement robust recording and referral mechanisms;

Respond effectively to concerns;

Access further support and guidance.

Who should attend this webinar

This webinar is designed to support all providers of post-16 education and training provision to have a greater awareness and duty of care in recognising and responding to sexual violence, harassment and peer-on-peer abuse.

The content of this webinar is ideal for all those who work in post-16 education and training provision whether as part of an executive team, senior management, curriculum and department leads or directly involved in teaching and training with responsibility for the management and leadership of safeguarding. As well as anyone who has regular contact with children or vulnerable adults including parents or carers.

Click here to view more details or register.

Speaker

Carly Danes, Safeguarding Consultant, ECP