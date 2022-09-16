Shopping Cart

From education to employment
City & Guilds Adult Skills

Recognition and response to Domestic Abuse

October 25 @ 10:00 am 11:30 am

Overview

The aim of this webinar is to raise awareness of the impact that an abusive relationship can have, the challenges in speaking out and the impact domestic abuse can have on people in the work/learning environment. It will also cover how to seek support for learners and ensure safeguarding measures are implemented.

Objectives

This webinar will:

  • Understanding the Domestic Abuse Bill 2021;
  • Examine different forms of domestic abuse including coercive control
  • Explore the lived reality for those impacted by domestic abuse;
  • Understanding ‘So-called’ honour-based abuse and violence against women and girls;
  • Creating a culture of safety (in relation to responding to disclosures) supporting learners to share concerns;
  • Responding effectively to concerns when identified or reported;
  • Implementing robust recording and referral mechanisms;
  • Review on where to access further support and guidance.

Who should attend this webinar

This webinar is designed to support all providers of post-16 education and training provision including;

  • Members of the executive team;
  • Senior management;
  • HR Departments;
  • Curriculum /Department leads;
  • Safeguarding Leads;
  • All other Teaching and training staff.

Click here to see more details or register.

 

Speaker

Tina Pokuaah, Safeguarding Consultant, ECP

Details

Date:
October 25
Time:
10:00 am – 11:30 am
Cost:
£69.00
Event Category:
Website:
http://www.aelpwebinars.org.uk/domestic-22

Organiser

AELP
Email:
events@aelp.org.uk
Website:
View Organiser Website

Online

