From education to employment
Aug 3

Recognition of Prior Learning and the Negotiated Price

August 3 @ 10:00 am - 1:00 pm

The funding rules for 2022/23 will require all providers to make changes to their processes for Recognising Prior Learning and Experience.

For some providers, the changes will be significant as our audit review work for 2021/22 has identified a recurring weakness with many providers failing to fully implement the ESFA funding rule requirements around negotiated price calculations and the recognition of prior learning and experience.

For an apprentice to be eligible for government funding providers must identify, recognise and in most cases adjust the programme content, duration and the funding draw down.

At this focused workshop, we will:

  • review ESFA apprenticeship funding rules and expectations for RPL for 2022/23;
  • Consider and identify, in a simplified form, eligible and ineligible costs and how to record them;
  • consider the initial assessment process and the impact prior learning and experience has on the cost, content and duration of an apprenticeship programme;
  • Talk through the strategies which a provider can employ to successfully implement the new 2022/23 funding requirements.

Attendees will also be given access to the Solvendis excel based tool to assist with Negotiated Price and  Prior Learning calculations.

August 3
10:00 am - 1:00 pm
,
https://www.solvendisseminars.co.uk/solvendis-seminars-and-workshops/

Online

Solvendis
07702555800
neil@solvendis.co.uk
