Cart

No products in the basket.

Subscribe

Cart

No products in the basket.

From education to employment

« All Events

May 10

Recruiting More Young People to Apprenticeship and Traineeships

May 10 @ 10:00 am - 11:00 am

Overview

We are seeing more apprenticeship vacancies than ever. As employers recover from the pandemic, manage the impact of Brexit and strategize around rising fuel and living costs – apprenticeships are a brilliant solution. Yet many providers are reporting concerns about attracting young people to apply for the positions that are being created.

Alongside this, we have significant growth in traineeships and other programmes to support young people to access employment.

This webinar will consider how providers can ensure that their apprenticeship offer attracts a greater number of applications whilst maximising opportunities through traineeships and occupational traineeships. We’ll also look at the barriers and challenges being faced by young people in accessing apprenticeship opportunities.

 

Objectives

Delegates attending this webinar will learn about:

  • Creating an apprenticeship offer that attracts greater numbers of applicants.
  • Maximising opportunities through traineeships and occupational traineeships.
  • Understanding the barriers and challenges being faced by young people in accessing apprenticeship vacancies.

 

Who should attend this webinar
Apprenticeship training providers, employers and other stakeholders.

 

Click here for more details or to register.

 

Speaker

Anna Morrison CBE, Director, Amazing Apprenticeships

+ Add to Google Calendar

Details

Date:
May 10
Time:
10:00 am - 11:00 am
Event Category:
http://www.aelpwebinars.org.uk/recruiting-22

Venue

Online

Organiser

AELP
Email:
webinar@aelp.org.uk
View Organiser Website

Related Events

Responses

Responses

Report

Contains abusive or derogatory content
Contains mature or sensitive content
Contains misleading or false information
Contains spam, fake content or potential malware
Harassment or bullying behavior

Block Member?

Please confirm you want to block this member.

You will no longer be able to:

  • See blocked member's posts
  • Mention this member in posts
  • Invite this member to groups
  • Message this member
  • Add this member as a connection

Please note: This action will also remove this member from your connections and send a report to the site admin. Please allow a few minutes for this process to complete.

Report

You have already reported this