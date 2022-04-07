Recruiting More Young People to Apprenticeship and Traineeships

Overview

We are seeing more apprenticeship vacancies than ever. As employers recover from the pandemic, manage the impact of Brexit and strategize around rising fuel and living costs – apprenticeships are a brilliant solution. Yet many providers are reporting concerns about attracting young people to apply for the positions that are being created.

Alongside this, we have significant growth in traineeships and other programmes to support young people to access employment.

This webinar will consider how providers can ensure that their apprenticeship offer attracts a greater number of applications whilst maximising opportunities through traineeships and occupational traineeships. We’ll also look at the barriers and challenges being faced by young people in accessing apprenticeship opportunities.

Objectives

Delegates attending this webinar will learn about:

Creating an apprenticeship offer that attracts greater numbers of applicants.

Maximising opportunities through traineeships and occupational traineeships.

Understanding the barriers and challenges being faced by young people in accessing apprenticeship vacancies.

Who should attend this webinar

Apprenticeship training providers, employers and other stakeholders.

Click here for more details or to register.

Speaker

Anna Morrison CBE, Director, Amazing Apprenticeships