Shopping Cart

No products in the basket.

Subscribe

Shopping Cart

No products in the basket.

From education to employment
City & Guilds Adult Skills

« All Events

Sep 4

(REDDIT) Alabama vs Utah State Live Watch Online TV Channel

September 4 @ 8:00 am - 5:00 pm

CLICK HERE TO WATCH NOW LIVE

Who’s Playing

Utah State @ No. 1 Alabama

Last Season Records: Alabama 13-2; Utah State 11-3

What to Know

The Alabama Crimson Tide will face off against the Utah State Aggies at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Bryant-Denny Stadium. After a 13-2 record last year and an appearance in the CFP Championship, the Crimson Tide are coming in with an eye to spark another quality season. Utah State was 11-3 last season and is coming off of a 31-20 victory against the Connecticut Huskies on Saturday.

CLICK HERE TO WATCH NOW LIVE

 

CLICK HERE TO WATCH NOW LIVE

A pair of last-season offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Bama was second best in the nation in passing touchdowns, finishing the 2021 season with 48. The Aggies were not quite as good, but they were no chumps, either: they ranked fifth in the nation in passing touchdowns, closing the year with 41 overall.

Bama has the odds in their favor, so they’ll need to guard against complacency. It would take nothing short of a miracle for Utah State to pull off a win, but maybe they can at least keep Bama from covering the spread.

How To Watch

  • When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET
  • Where: Bryant-Denny Stadium — Tuscaloosa, Alabama
  • TV: SEC Network
  • Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
  • Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Crimson Tide are a big 38.5-point favorite against the Aggies, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -110

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine’s advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Details

Date:
September 4
Time:
8:00 am - 5:00 pm

Venue

Online

Responses

Responses

Report

Contains abusive or derogatory content
Contains mature or sensitive content
Contains misleading or false information
Contains spam, fake content or potential malware
Harassment or bullying behavior

Block Member?

Please confirm you want to block this member.

You will no longer be able to:

  • See blocked member's posts
  • Mention this member in posts
  • Invite this member to groups
  • Message this member
  • Add this member as a connection

Please note: This action will also remove this member from your connections and send a report to the site admin. Please allow a few minutes for this process to complete.

Report

You have already reported this