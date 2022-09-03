Reddit Albany vS Baylor Live Streaming

The Albany Great Danes and No. 10 Baylor Bears meet up in Week 1 at McLane Stadium in Waco. Kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPN+. Baylor will look to build off a successful 2021 season with a Week 1 win over FBS Albany to start the season.

UAlbany (0-0, 0-0 CCA) will hope to find some consistency on offense this season after struggling in 2021. Sophomore Jeff Undercuffler is set to return under center alongside his top wideout option in Roy Alexander.

Baylor (0-0, 0-0 Big 12) will look for Year 3 with Dave Aranda to build off the success of last season when the Bears finished with a 12-win season and a Sugar Bowl victory over No. 7 Ole Miss.

Baylor is a 41.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the point total set at 44.5.

UAlbany vs. Baylor

Date: Saturday, September 3

Start time: 7 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN+

Live stream: ESPN+, ESPN app

If you aren’t around a TV to check out the game, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind — you’ll need a subscription to ESPN+. You can subscribe to ESPN+ on the ESPN website, where you can get a monthly subscription for $5.99, or get the ESPN/Disney/Hulu bundle for $13.99 per month.