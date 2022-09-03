Shopping Cart

No products in the basket.

Subscribe

Shopping Cart

No products in the basket.

From education to employment
City & Guilds Adult Skills

« All Events

Sep 3

Reddit Elon Vs Vanderbilt Live Stream Ncaaf Football

September 3

Free

CLICK HERE TO WATCH NOW LIVE

Who’s Playing

Elon @ Vanderbilt

Last Season Records: Vanderbilt 2-10; Elon 6-5

What to Know

The Vanderbilt Commodores will look to defend their home turf Saturday against the Elon Phoenix at 7 p.m. ET. Vanderbilt was 2-10 last year and is coming off of a 63-10 win against the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors last week.

 

How To Watch

  • When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET
  • Where: FirstBank Stadium — Nashville, Tennessee
  • TV: ESPN Plus
  • Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
  • Follow: CBS Sports App
  • Ticket Cost: $14.00

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.

Details

Date:
September 3
Cost:
Free
Event Category:
Event Tags:
Website:
https://livetv.center/ncaaf/

Venue

Online

Related Events

Responses

Responses

Report

Contains abusive or derogatory content
Contains mature or sensitive content
Contains misleading or false information
Contains spam, fake content or potential malware
Harassment or bullying behavior

Block Member?

Please confirm you want to block this member.

You will no longer be able to:

  • See blocked member's posts
  • Mention this member in posts
  • Invite this member to groups
  • Message this member
  • Add this member as a connection

Please note: This action will also remove this member from your connections and send a report to the site admin. Please allow a few minutes for this process to complete.

Report

You have already reported this