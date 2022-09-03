Shopping Cart

Sep 3

Reddit UMass Vs Tulane 2022 Live Stream

September 3

Free

Who’s Playing

Massachusetts @ Tulane

Last Season Records: Tulane 2-10; Massachusetts 1-11

What to Know

The Tulane Green Wave and the Massachusetts Minutemen will face off at 7 p.m. ET Sept. 3 at Benson Field at Yulman Stadium to kick off their 2022 seasons. Returning after a rocky 2-10 year, Tulane is aiming to prove that the past does not define them. Likewise, coming off of an uninspired 1-11 last-season record, UMass has set their aspirations higher this season.

A pair of last-season defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Green Wave were 17th worst when it came to passing touchdowns allowed last year, with the squad giving up 28 overall (bottom 94%). UMass experienced some struggles of their own as they ranked sixth worst in the nation with respect to touchdowns allowed last year, where the team gave up 67. It’s possible one of these Achilles’ heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

Tulane has the odds in their favor, so they’ll need to guard against complacency. It would take nothing short of a miracle for UMass to pull off a victory, but maybe they can at least keep Tulane from covering the spread.

 

How To Watch

  • When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET
  • Where: Benson Field at Yulman Stadium — New Orleans, Louisiana
  • TV: ESPN Plus
  • Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
  • Follow: CBS Sports App
  • Ticket Cost: $3.95

Odds

The Green Wave are a big 30-point favorite against the Minutemen, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Green Wave as a 31-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine’s advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Details

Date:
September 3
Cost:
Free
Event Category:
Event Tags:
Website:
https://livetv.center/ncaaf/

Venue

Online

