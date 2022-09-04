[FIGHT-BOXING]** Ortiz vs Ruiz Live Free Today On Fight, Sept. 4 2022

Jr Live Free Today On Fight, Sept. 4 2022

Andy Ruiz Jr. returns to action with a former two-time heavyweight title challenger.

The journey to regaining the heavyweight title continues on Sunday for Andy Ruiz Jr. as he takes on former two-time title challenger Luis Ortiz from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

After pulling off one of the biggest upsets in boxing history in June 2019 when he stopped Anthony Joshua to claim three heavyweight titles, Ruiz’s only fought twice. First, he came up out of shape and lost a wide decision to Joshua in December 2019 and then got dropped but rebounded to win a decision over Chris Arreola in May 2021.

Ortiz has been a fixture atop heavyweight rankings for years, with his only defeats coming in memorable contests against former longtime heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder. Most recently, Ortiz stopped Charles Martin in the sixth round on New Year’s Day in an all-action affair.

The winner lines up themselves up for a significant fight in early 2023, while the loser has to think about their standing in the weight class.

Here is everything you need to know about Andy Ruiz Jr vs Luis Ortiz.

WHEN IS Andy Ruiz Jr vs Luis Ortiz FIGHT, DATE, START TIME

Date: Sunday, Sept. 4

Main card: 9 p.m. ET / 2 a.m. GMT

Main event ringwalks (approx): 12 a.m. ET / 5 a.m. GMT

The main card is set to get underway at 9 p.m. ET / 2 a.m. GMT with the main event ringwalks scheduled for 12 a.m. ET / 5 a.m. GMT. With live fight nights, these timings could change.

WHAT CHANNEL/STREAM IS RUIZ VS. ORTIZ?

U.S.: Fox Sports PPV (Price: $74.99)

UK: N/A

Fox Sports PPV will air the fight in the U.S. where fans will have to pay $74.99 to watch the fight. A broadcaster hasn’t been announced at this time for the UK fans.

WHERE IS THE RUIZ VS. ORTIZ FIGHT?

The fight takes place at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

ANDY RUIZ JR. RECORD AND BIO

Nationality: American

Born: September 11, 1989

Height: 6-0

Reach: 74 inches

Total Fights: 36

Record: 34-2 (22 KOs)

LUIS ORTIZ RECORD AND BIO

Nationality: Cuban

Date of Birth: March 29, 1979

Height: 6-4

Reach: 78 inches

Total Fights: 37

Record: 33-2-2 (28 KOs)

Andy Ruiz Jr vs Luis Ortiz FIGHT CARD

Andy Ruiz Jr vs Luis Ortiz; WBC Heavyweight Eliminator

Isaac Cruz vs. Eduardo Ramirez; WBC Lightweight Eliminator

Abner Mares vs. Miguel Flores; Lightweights

Jose Valenzuela vs. Jezreel Corrales; Lightweights