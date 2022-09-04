Shopping Cart

Sep 4

September 4 @ 8:00 am - 11:00 pm

What time is UFC Fight Night: Ciryl Gane vs Tai Tuivasa on AIR and what TV channel is it on? Date: Sunday, Sept. 4, Time: 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT, Where: Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles

 

Andy Ruiz Jr will be making his return to the boxing ring this weekend to face Luis ‘King Kong’ Ortiz, but how can fight fans watch all of the action on the night?

Ruiz Jr, the man who famously once beat Anthony Joshua, will be heading to the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles looking for a big win in this WBC Heavyweight Eliminator.

When is Andy Ruiz Jr. vs. Luis Ortiz fight, date, start time

Date: Sunday, Sept. 4

Main card: 9 p.m. ET / 2 a.m. GMT

Main event ringwalks (approx): 12 a.m. ET / 5 a.m. GMT

The main card is set to get underway at 9 p.m. ET / 2 a.m. GMT with the main event ringwalks scheduled for 12 a.m. ET / 5 a.m. GMT. With live fight nights, these timings could change.

There are a couple of different ways to watch the event live, and it all depends on where you are based in the world!

Andy Ruiz Jr. vs. Luis Ortiz; WBC Heavyweight Eliminator

MAIN EVENT: Andy Ruiz Jr vs Luis Ortiz

 

Isaac Cruz vs Eduardo Ramirez

 

Jose Valenzuela vs Jezzrel Corrales

Joseph Spencer vs Kevin Salgado Zambrano

Ra’eese Aleem vs Mike Plania

Anthony Garnica vs Juan Antonio Lopez

Anthony Cuba vs Oscar Alan Perez

Kel Spencer vs Deljerro Revello

Abner Mares vs Miguel Flores

Charles Martin vs Devin Vargas

Jesus Silveyra Carrillo vs Matt Gaver

Juan Esteban Garcia vs Gilberto Mendoza

 

Details

Date:
September 4
Time:
8:00 am - 11:00 pm

Venue

Online

