Refresher on the ESFA Apprenticeship Funding Rules FY22-23 – including version 2 changes

Overview

The ESFA’s funding rules should be seen as ‘the bible’ for any organisation delivering apprenticeship training and receiving government funding for doing so, therefore understanding, and complying with them, remains of critical importance.

FY22-23 sees significant changes including the introduction of a new OTJT ‘baseline’ and a significant change in the recognition of RPL with the directive for the use of a new formulaic approach to discounting the funding band value to account for apprentices’ prior knowledge, skills and behaviours.

This session will also cover the most recent changes and clarifications in version 2 (published October 2022).

The session will also touch on wider related guidance documents for off-the-job training, initial assessment and additional learning support.

Objectives

The delegates attending this webinar will:

Receive a review and a refresher of the key apprenticeship funding rules for FY22-23 academic year (including V2 changes);

Understand and recognise areas of particular focus and the thinking driving the changes;

Explore key rules changes around the likes of OTJT, RPL, ‘active learning’ and maths and English requirements;

Explore the new supporting guidance on initial assessment, OTJT and ALS;

Understand areas where providers currently struggle and what to avoid.

Who should attend this webinar

Apprenticeship Teams within the NHS.

This webinar is sponsored by HEE and is complimentary for NHS Trusts in AELP membership.

Click here to see more details or register.

Speaker

Simon Ashworth, Director of Policy, AELP