Register of Apprenticeship Training Providers (RoATP) – Refresh 2021/22 for Police Forces

Overview

It has been over two years since the ESFA launched the current Register of Apprenticeship Training Providers (RoATP), therefore it is time for all providers to refresh their registration, including Police Force Employer, Main and Supporting Providers.

Many providers have been invited to re-apply, however, a significant number have not.

This webinar will support Police Forces who haven’t yet re-applied their understanding of the process and point out the pitfalls and challenges that have been identified, to date.

This webinar is complimentary to Police Forces in AELP membership.

Objectives

This webinar will help delegates to:

Have a clear understanding of the steps required for a successful submission

Understand how to use performance data to support their tender submission

Be clear on the potential questions and how to answer them

Who should attend a webinar

Police Forces that are involved in the delivery of Apprenticeships through Employer, Main and Supporting Provider routes, that want to remain on the Register.

Speaker

Steve O’Hare, Director, SCLO Consulting Limited

Click here to register.

This webinar is supported by The College of Policing. Please use a business email address to register and if you’d like your HEI representative to attend (one HEI rep per police force), please send their contact email address to [email protected] so they can be registered for the event – confirmation will be sent directly to them.