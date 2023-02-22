Shopping Cart

From education to employment

Remote Teaching Skills and Live Online Training Best Practice

April 6 @ 10:00 am 11:00 am

Overview Join one of the best digital learning thought leaders in the sector for this highly interactive, fun and pacey session which will have you engaging right from the start. It’s packed with takeaways to liven up your virtual instructor lead training, supporting both blended and hybrid learning methodologies and taking your practice from good to great. You’ll go away with practical tips and skills to implement into your online delivery straight away, as well as understanding the science behind how the brain learns best online and why this new mindset and skillset is so important to invest in. Objectives By the end of the session participants will be more confident in:
  • Articulating the difference between ok online learning and best practice online learning;
  • Using a range of interactive tools to help increase the creativity and engagement in apprenticeship online virtual classrooms;
  • Designing more effective and engaging virtual classrooms learning experiences so learners want to apply their learning and come back to the next session.
Remote teaching and virtual learning are now becoming the norm, and when done well can provide a motivational and exciting experience for the learning. When not done well, however, can turn off learners and be a cause of drop out. As well as supporting cost savings and reduction in carbon emissions from travel, remote providers design and delivery teams a new and innovate way of training and teaching, as well as providing a better work/life balance. Confidence in learning tech is one of the biggest barriers we see in great online learning, so investing in your front-line teams and quality assurers to do this well should be a number one priority for providers when it comes to teaching and learning strategies. Who should attend All providers.   Click here to see more details or register.   Speaker Erica Farmer, Business Director, Quantum Rise Talent Group Ltd

Details

Date:
April 6
Time:
10:00 am – 11:00 am
Cost:
£69.00
Event Category:
Website:
http://www.aelpwebinars.org.uk/remote-23

Organiser

AELP
Email:
events@aelp.org.uk
Website:
View Organiser Website

Online

