Remote Teaching Skills and Live Online Training Best Practice
April 6 @ 10:00 am – 11:00 am
Overview Join one of the best digital learning thought leaders in the sector for this highly interactive, fun and pacey session which will have you engaging right from the start. It’s packed with takeaways to liven up your virtual instructor lead training, supporting both blended and hybrid learning methodologies and taking your practice from good to great. You’ll go away with practical tips and skills to implement into your online delivery straight away, as well as understanding the science behind how the brain learns best online and why this new mindset and skillset is so important to invest in. Objectives By the end of the session participants will be more confident in:
- Articulating the difference between ok online learning and best practice online learning;
- Using a range of interactive tools to help increase the creativity and engagement in apprenticeship online virtual classrooms;
- Designing more effective and engaging virtual classrooms learning experiences so learners want to apply their learning and come back to the next session.
Responses