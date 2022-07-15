Retrain Expo 2022

« All Events

Retrain Expo is back for 2022, returning to ExCeL London on the 16th & 17th of November!

We’re getting Britain back to business with the Retrain Expo. Retrain Expo will provide you with all the resources and products you would need to start your retraining journey. You’ll be able to find everything here from recruitment agencies, universities and colleges, apprenticeship programs, training and online course providers, government departments and so much more. Retraining doesn’t just give you better job prospects, but it also lets employers train better employees. Retraining allows you to enhance the skills you already have, even if the job is so far from your current job!

Running alongside Retrain Expo this year we have The Business Show and Working From Home Live, offering everything you or your business needs to successfully adapt to the ever changing industry advances. Working From Home Live offers the tools and resources needed to work remotely.

We also have the return of Going Global, this show provides unparalleled education and information on trade agreements, international strategy, cultural and economic differences, and connects you with an abundance of business owners, under one-roof, who are looking to invest abroad.

With over 150 exhibitors, 60 seminars from business experts and unmissable masterclasses covering everything from keeping your workplace safe to optimising your website and taking your business online, visitors will leave with all the resources needed to succeed in their industry.

So what are you waiting for? To register for your free ticket, simply head over to

https://www.retrainexpo.co.uk/

