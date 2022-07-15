Shopping Cart

No products in the basket.

Subscribe

Shopping Cart

No products in the basket.

From education to employment
Emsi becomes Lightcast

« All Events

Retrain Expo 2022

November 16 @ 10:00 am November 17 @ 5:00 pm

Retrain Expo is back for 2022, returning to ExCeL London on the 16th & 17th of November!

We’re getting Britain back to business with the Retrain Expo. Retrain Expo will provide you with all the resources and products you would need to start your retraining journey. You’ll be able to find everything here from recruitment agencies, universities and colleges, apprenticeship programs, training and online course providers, government departments and so much more. Retraining doesn’t just give you better job prospects, but it also lets employers train better employees. Retraining allows you to enhance the skills you already have, even if the job is so far from your current job!  

Running alongside Retrain Expo this year we have The Business Show and Working From Home Live, offering everything you or your business needs to successfully adapt to the ever changing industry advances. Working From Home Live offers the tools and resources needed to work remotely. 

We also have the return of Going Global, this show provides unparalleled education and information on trade agreements, international strategy, cultural and economic differences, and connects you with an abundance of business owners, under one-roof, who are looking to invest abroad. 

With over 150 exhibitors, 60 seminars from business experts and unmissable masterclasses covering everything from keeping your workplace safe to optimising your website and taking your business online, visitors will leave with all the resources needed to succeed in their industry.

So what are you waiting for? To register for your free ticket, simply head over to

https://www.retrainexpo.co.uk/

Details

Start:
November 16 @ 10:00 am
End:
November 17 @ 5:00 pm
Cost:
Free
Event Category:
Event Tags:
,
Website:
https://www.greatbritishbusinessshow.co.uk/retrain-expo

Organiser

Business Show Media
Website:
View Organiser Website

ExCel, London

Royal Victoria Dock, 1 Western Gateway,
London, E16 1XL + Google Map
View Venue Website

Related Events

Responses

Responses

Report

Contains abusive or derogatory content
Contains mature or sensitive content
Contains misleading or false information
Contains spam, fake content or potential malware
Harassment or bullying behavior

Block Member?

Please confirm you want to block this member.

You will no longer be able to:

  • See blocked member's posts
  • Mention this member in posts
  • Invite this member to groups
  • Message this member
  • Add this member as a connection

Please note: This action will also remove this member from your connections and send a report to the site admin. Please allow a few minutes for this process to complete.

Report

You have already reported this