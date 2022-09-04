Shopping Cart

From education to employment
City & Guilds Adult Skills

Sep 4

‘Rick and Morty’ Season 6 Premiere Where to Watch and Stream

September 4

As mentioned by all of the teasers and promotional material for Season 6 of Rick and Morty, the new season premieres on Sunday, September 4, at 11 p.m. ET/PT on Adult Swim. For those who need to watch online, live TV streaming services that feature Adult Swim will suffice.

The wait is almost over as Rick and Morty is back for a sixth season of multiversal exploration and insanity.

Rick and Morty Season 6 starts soon, as the show picks up from the epic Season 5 cliffhanger that saw Evil Morty exit Rick’s Central Finite Curve, potentially changing the aspect of the entire series going forwards.

Co-creators Justin Roiland and Dan Harmon are back, and will be voicing characters regularly throughout the season. Ahead of the launch, they spoke to Newsweek about what to expect in Season 6, and they gave their brutally honest opinion on Season 5 too.

Rick and Morty Season 6 stills
Still images from Season 6 of “Rick and Morty” show Rick, Morty, Beth and Jerry on new adventures.ADULT SWIM

Here’s everything you need to know about Rick and Morty Season 6.

Rick and Morty Season 6 Release Date

As mentioned by all of the teasers and promotional material for Season 6 of Rick and Morty, the new season premieres on Sunday, September 4, at 11 p.m. ET/PT on Adult Swim. For those who need to watch online, live TV streaming services that feature Adult Swim will suffice.

New episodes are scheduled to air weekly at the same time every Sunday on Adult Swim, Cartoon Network’s after-hours channel.

Rick and Morty Season 6 on Streaming

Fans will have to catch Rick and Morty while it’s on TV, or make sure to DVR it as unlike other television shows these days, Rick and Morty will not be available to stream the next day on streaming platforms and services.

Seasons 1-5 of Rick and Morty are available to watch on HBO Max, and it’s likely that Season 6 will only be made available to watch on the platform once the entirety of the season plays out on Adult Swim.

Rick and Morty Season 6 Episodes

Like many of the seasons that have come before, Season 6 of Rick and Morty will contain 10 episodes in total, starting with “Solaricks,” which airs at 11 p.m. on Sunday, September 4.

All 10 episode titles have been revealed ahead of their launch, with each title featuring a pun on existing pop culture properties. The titles often give a clue as to the story of each episode.

Here’s the full list of Season 6 episodes:

  • Episode 1 – “Solaricks”
  • Episode 2 – “Bethic Twinstinct”
  • Episode 3 – “Ricktional Mortpoon’s Rickmas Mortcation”
  • Episode 4 – “Full Meta Jackrick”
  • Episode 5 – “Final Destination”
  • Episode 6 – “Rick: A Mort Well Lived”
  • Episode 7 – “Night Family”
  • Episode 8 – “A Rick in King Mortur’s Mort”
  • Episode 9 – “Analyze Piss”
  • Episode 10 – “Juricksic Mort”

Newsweek has already dissected the hidden meanings behind each episode title here.

Each episode is expected to drop weekly, though Season 5’s two-parter finale was delayed by almost a month. If all 10 episodes of Season 6 of Rick and Morty air without any breaks, the finale would drop on Sunday, November 6, 2022.

Rick and Morty creators comp image
Rick and Morty are ripped and ready to go in season six. Newsweek spoke to the cast as well as the creators, Justin Roiland (L) and Dan Harmon (R). New episodes premiere globally on Sunday, September 4, 2022.

