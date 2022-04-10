Cart

From education to employment

Jun 10

RoATP Workshop (Every Question – Every Upload)

June 10 @ 10:00 am - 1:00 pm

At this RoATP Masterclass, our focus will be on preparing your organisation to make a fully compliant RoATP submission.

Each Workshop will be delivered to a maximum of 8 delegates, with a view to ensuring that attendees get plenty of opportunity to ask key questions and develop a comprehensive understanding of what’s needed.

Every question, every attachment and the financial health assessment will be considered in detail with delegates being encouraged to note their answers to questions on the pro-forma recording any action points arising from the Workshop on their personal Workshop action plan.

Solvendis have delivered Roto/RoATP Masterclasses on over 60 occasions since 2014 with more than 750 delegates having attended.  –  92% of attendees rate the event as ’Outstanding’.

Details

Date:
June 10
Time:
10:00 am - 1:00 pm
Event Categories:
Venue

Online

Organiser

Solvendis
Phone:
07702555800
Email:
neil@solvendis.co.uk
