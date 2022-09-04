Ruiz vs Ortiz: Live streaming results, round by round, how to watch, PPV price, start time, full card info

Andy Ruiz Jr and Luis Ortiz meet in a heavyweight clash tonight on FOX PPV.
Andy Ruiz Jr and Luis Ortiz meet in a must-win battle of heavyweight veterans tonight, headlining a PBC pay-per-view from Los Angeles.
The action will kick off with prelims on FS1 at 7 pm ET and then FOX at 8 pm ET, then continue on PPV at 9 pm ET.
Live updates including round by round for the main event will come in this stream, starting from 7 pm ET:
Along with the Ruiz vs Ortiz main event, we’ll also see three lightweight bouts on the PPV: Isaac Cruz vs Eduardo Ramirez, Abner Mares returning from a lengthy medical absence to face Miguel Flores, and Jose Valenzuela taking on Edwin De Los Santos.
On FS1, we’ll see 122 lb contender Ra’eese Aleem face Mike Plania in a good matchup, and on FOX, middleweight prospect Joey Spencer takes a nice next step against Kelvin Salgado, a battle of unbeaten fighters.
Join us tonight!
Prelims (FS1, 7:00 pm ET)
Ra’eese Aleem (19-0, 12 KO) vs Mike Plania (26-1, 13 KO), junior featherweights, 10 rounds
Prelims (FOX, 8:00 pm ET)
Joey Spencer (15-0, 10 KO) vs Kevin Salgado (14-0-1, 9 KO), middleweights, 10 rounds
Main Card (PPV, 9:00 pm ET)
Andy Ruiz Jr (34-2, 22 KO) vs Luis Ortiz (33-2, 28 KO), heavyweights, 12 rounds
Isaac Cruz (23-2-1, 16 KO) vs Eduardo Ramirez (27-2-3, 12 KO), lightweights, 12 rounds
Abner Mares (31-3-1, 15 KO) vs Miguel Flores (25-4, 12 KO), lightweights, 10 rounds
Jose Valenzuela (12-0, 8 KO) vs Edwin De Los Santos (14-1, 13 KO), lightweights, 10 rounds
