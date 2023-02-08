Safeguarding essentials for apprenticeships
March 28 @ 9:30 am – 4:00 pm
If you’re new to safeguarding, or are looking for an annual refresher, this interactive online workshop is designed to increase your knowledge, skills and confidence around working with young people and adults in the FE and skill sector.
You’ll have opportunity to apply your learning from the session to a variety of self-generated scenarios, whilst receiving support and coaching from our colleagues at Psych-Logical. You’ll also be able to take part in group discussions and share best practice from within the sector.
This session will equip you with:
- The ability to identify a range of issues that may represent a safeguarding concern in both virtual and face to face delivery.
- An understanding of key safeguarding terminology and legislation for both young person and adult safeguarding.
- Explore values-driven behaviour and how it creates a strong organisational safeguarding culture.
- Increased knowledge, skills and confidence in dealing with a range of safeguarding concerns.
If you are a Designated Safeguarding Officer, we would encourage you to book our DSO workshop as well. You can book both at a reduced rate below.
Led by Louise Willis-Keeler, these sessions will be facilitated by safeguarding and behavioural specialists at Psych-Logical. Psych-Logical works with government, education providers and others to prevent mental health in children and young people, and is working closely with education providers as they deliver support and training to young people remotely.
SDN works with partners, such as Mesma and Psych-Logical to bring together top-quality specialists to support the FE and skills sector. We’ve worked with 1,000 training providers and over 5,000 practitioners over the last few years – allowing us to share practical insights and support you to take action.
“With just the right approach and pitch-perfect pace, Lou achieved the impossible by keeping all of us interested and actively involved with plenty of engagement opportunities. Lou has fantastic knowledge and warm and friendly style. We all came away feeling like it was time very well spent. Highly recommended.”
– Event attendee
Responses